Artist group, city silent about controversy over Detroit murals after rejected payment

Officials and a group representing artists responsible for seven murals across Detroit are remaining quiet about the project and its controversial fallout.

After Detroit City Council last week voted down a $215,000 contract for the completed work, the Free Press left multiple messages with New York-based artist group, Street Art for Mankind, seeking further details on where the mix-up ensued with city officials. Last year, after artists began crafting their murals, city officials say they were told not to continue work. Despite that, they completed the project anyway.

Street Art for Mankind has not responded to the Free Press inquiries.

A person walks by a building in downtown Detroit displaying a giant mural of Detroit artist Backpack Durden on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023. The mural was created by an artist named Smug.

Messages were left with the individual artists who painted the murals through the group as part of an initiative called “Be the Change.” Detroit's art community aired their frustrations online over the fact that none of the works was made by Detroiters.

City clams up over chance of lawsuit

Antoine Bryant, director of planning and development, apologized to City Council members for soliciting the contract to pay for the murals using city money without the nine-member body's approval, which is required.

Bryant's office deferred inquiries to the city's top attorney, Conrad Mallett, who said the controversy could lead to a lawsuit. The city is unlikely to face punitive damages but may bear incurred costs and attorney fees, he said at last week's council meeting.

"In light of that possibility, we are not going to publicly discuss matters that could be material facts in such a lawsuit," Mallett told the Free Press.

Bryant affirmed to council members that he signed off on a contract after work was completed and then engaging with council members. Bryant denied any "rogue" activity in the meeting and added that he's brought several contracts to the council and will continue to fulfill those responsibilities.

Why the city wants the murals

The murals were commissioned on privately owned buildings around the downtown area to enhance the city's appearance ahead of the 2024 NFL draft. Questions loomed about whether city money could be used on private buildings. Mallett said there is "no question about its propriety, since this is truly public art and equally available to anyone."

"No one needs to pay a fee or seek special permission to look at the art located on the side of these downtown buildings. This is the same approach we have taken with regard to the use of city funds approved by City Council to support the extremely popular City Walls program," which is separate from the Street Art for Mankind project, Mallett said. "The sides of these buildings all have the potential to be revenue-generating advertising space for the building owners under the city's signage ordinance."

Street Art for Mankind is a nonprofit that uses art to trigger social change, according to its website. The organization curates and produces murals, interactive exhibits and live performances internationally.

Dana Afana is the Detroit city hall reporter for the Free Press. Contact: dafana@freepress.com or 313-635-3491. Follow her: @DanaAfana.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Street Art for Mankind, city quiet and unresponsive over Detroit murals