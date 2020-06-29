As coronavirus spreads to people under 40, it's making them sicker — and for longer — than once thought

For the first few months of the coronavirus pandemic, health and government officials assured the public that young people were at little or no risk of falling seriously ill from COVID-19. But many young people who have contracted the virus tell a very different story, one that should serve as a warning to young adults in the Southern and Western states where infections are surging.

“For younger people who think they don’t need to worry and who haven’t followed guidelines, think again,” Jade Townsend, 22, told Yahoo News in a Facebook message. “It’s had a major impact on my life these past few months and continues to have an impact.”

A worker at a nursery in Oxford, England, Townsend came down with mild COVID-19 symptoms — a sore throat, tightness in the chest and a slight cough — in early March. Her cough grew steadily worse and she began suffering debilitating headaches, lethargy and muscle pain. Eventually she lost her sense of smell and taste, and felt so bad that she “planned my funeral song.”

“I was admitted to hospital where I was overnight with fluids and antibiotics being pumped into me. I was also severely dehydrated. I got discharged and all the symptoms persisted. I was prescribed many antibiotics by my doctor to try to clear a chest infection,” Townsend said. “I ended up getting mouth and throat ulcers and then severe abdominal pain.”

After a second stint in the hospital, Townsend, who had no preexisting health conditions, says she was treated for oral thrush and ongoing nausea. Now 15 weeks into her battle with the disease caused by the coronavirus, she’s far from back to normal.

“I’ve had a total of six different antibiotics,” Townsend said, adding, “I’m still suffering with chest pain, cough, extreme body aches and tiredness and slight tummy pains, ulcers and some days sore throat and I still can’t go far without getting short of breath and some days I don’t have much of an appetite.”

Last week President Trump discounted the risks COVID-19 poses to young people, saying that increased testing was inflating the numbers of the disease among “young people that don’t have a problem.”

But as the number of new cases of the disease has swelled by 76 percent in the U.S. over the past 14 days, young people who considered themselves in little danger from the virus are the ones being admitted to hospitals.

In Houston, for instance, roughly 60 percent of COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized are under the age of 50.

“We’re definitely seeing this affect young people, and they’re getting quite ill,” Dr. Marc Bloom, CEO of Houston Methodist, told CNBC.

A bookkeeper for her family business and a stay-at-home mom, Stephanie Taylor, 32, is still dealing with the effects of COVID-19, which she believes she contracted in early February.

“It started with a severe nosebleed,” Taylor, who lives in Smethwick, England, told Yahoo News. “Never had one before.”

Next came a burning sensation in her nose and chest, followed by a cough, then the loss of taste and smell. Taylor had not traveled abroad, and for that reason her doctors were skeptical that she had been exposed to the coronavirus. But as the days went by she developed more symptoms, including sore muscles, headaches, dizziness, tinnitus and a kidney infection.

“Then began the nerve pain: burning, pins and needles,” Taylor said. “Crawling and tingling starting in my hand and now it’s everywhere, even my head and face. I have now convinced a new doctor to send me to a neurologist. That was this morning.”

Like Townsend, Taylor is concerned that her generation doesn’t seem to feel they’re at risk from the coronavirus.

“I find it worrying, the mentality that ‘It won’t happen to me,’” Taylor said, “because it can happen to anyone. And I think ultimately they will become part of the problem and continue the spread of the virus.”