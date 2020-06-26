New Yahoo News/YouGov coronavirus poll: Two-thirds of Americans say masks should be mandatory, siding with Biden over Trump

Joe Biden says that if he were president, he would require people to wear masks in public to slow the spread of COVID-19.

As coronavirus case counts soar in 30 states and hit record levels nationally, a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll shows that two-thirds of Americans now share Biden’s position — even as Republicans, and President Trump, continue to oppose it.

“The one thing we do know, these masks make a gigantic difference,” the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee said Thursday (while sporting a mask himself). “I would insist that everybody in public be wearing that mask.”

The survey, which was conducted June 24 and 25, before Biden made his position known, found that a full 65 percent of Americans now agree that masking up in public should be mandatory. That’s 10 percentage points higher than the number of Americans (55 percent) who said in a May 22 Yahoo News/YouGov poll that the government should require “social distancing measures such as wearing masks in stores.”

Yet support for mandatory mask measures — which one study estimates have already prevented as many as 450,000 COVID-19 cases in the states that have enacted them — breaks sharply along partisan lines. While 86 percent of Democrats and 65 percent of independents back the idea, most Republicans (54 percent) oppose it. Among those who intend to vote for Trump in November, the number who say masks should not be mandatory is even higher: 63 percent.

Sixteen states currently recommend, but do not require, that residents wear masks in public. In those states — including Texas and Arizona — new coronavirus cases have risen by 84 percent over the last two weeks, according to a Philadelphia Inquirer analysis. In the 11 states that mandate wearing masks in public — including New York, Illinois and Michigan — new cases have fallen by 25 percent over the last two weeks.

The political divide over a nonpartisan public health precaution is clearly shaping personal behavior. Republicans (31 percent) are now half as likely as Democrats (64 percent) to say they “always” wear masks when leaving home — and six times as likely (18 percent vs. 3 percent) to say they “never” wear them. Likewise, just 41 percent of Republicans say they always practice social distancing in public, compared with 63 percent of Democrats. And while the vast majority of Democrats (87 percent) and independents (66 percent) think people without COVID-19 symptoms should still be “staying home as much as possible,” most Republicans (53 percent) disagree, arguing that they ought to be “resuming their normal activities” instead. Most Republicans (53 percent) also think it’s safe for presidential candidates to resume holding rallies.

