As coronavirus surges, Fox News shifts its message on masks

WASHINGTON — When former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Thomas Frieden said this week on Fox News that Americans needed to wear face masks to protect themselves from the coronavirus, anchor Sandra Smith did not challenge him on the science. Or the policy. She did not accuse him of fearmongering, or working to undermine President Trump.

“For the most part, we do see a lot of people that are willing to engage in that good behavior,” Smith said instead during the notably vitriol-free Thursday afternoon interview.

Former director of the CDC Dr. Tom Frieden. (Alex Wong/Getty Images) More

The interview followed an op-ed the Obama era public health expert published on the Fox News website. “The more we fight among ourselves, the more the virus divides and conquers us,” Frieden wrote, alluding to the political and cultural battles that have shadowed the medical one, against a deadly pathogen. “The more people wear masks when near others, the less opportunity the virus has to spread.”

Another headline on the Fox News website earlier this week posed a question laced with obvious skepticism: “Wasn’t summer supposed to kill the coronavirus?” Among those who had hoped as much was President Trump, who suggested in April that warmer weather might defeat the pathogen, which causes a potentially deadly disease called COVID-19.

Summer has unfortunately done no such thing: More than 50,000 new infections were recorded across the country on July 1, meaning that neither the heat nor the humidity of recent weeks has managed to fend off a pandemic that has killed more than 130,000 Americans.

“COVID-19 is not the flu,” the accompanying article warned, dispelling another assertion made by Fox News hosts and contributors in the early stages of the pandemic.

It was a remarkable turn for a news organization whose most prominent personalities have been among Trump’s most trusted advisers. However haltingly and incompletely, the president’s favorite news outlet has stated to acknowledge, across various programs and its news site, that the coronavirus is a far graver threat than even Trump himself will acknowledge.

That has sometimes put Fox News at odds with the man many say it helped install in the White House. In the three years of the Trump presidency, the network has been routinely accused of standing blindly by the president on issues ranging from foreign arms sales to Confederate statues.

The network’s coverage of the the coronavirus had already been evolving, as the seriousness of the situation became apparent, but over the last several days, something appears to have changed. The shift may have to do with the fact that the coronavirus has shown a ferocious resurgence in recent weeks, after a stretch during which it appeared to be in abeyance.

The recent outbreaks have been confined primarily to the Sunbelt and the Midwest, where both Trump and Fox News tend to be popular (there is also, however, a coronavirus spike now taking place in California, a solidly Democratic state). A recent Harvard study found that “conservative media exposure correlates with higher levels of misinformation” about the coronavirus.