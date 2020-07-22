As post-COVID heart and brain problems linger, some coronavirus survivors find it's a long haul to recovery

Jennica Harris, 33, is starting to believe she will never fully recover from the coronavirus. A fit and healthy Southern California mother of two, Harris fell ill in April after her husband, a commercial airline pilot, was infected. Her husband has recovered, and her children, who showed symptoms of the disease but were never tested, are now healthy — but Harris is still suffering flare-ups, when her heart rate jumps and she has to lie completely still. During these flare-ups, she also has severe bouts of diarrhea. When she’s sleeping, sometimes her pulse drops so low she awakens, gasping for breath. She is now waiting for results from a sleep study. Her brain feels foggy, she has started to stutter, she is extremely fatigued, and she gets debilitating headaches and dizzy spells along with muscle and joint pain. She said her vision is sometimes blurred and her hearing is now slightly impaired.

“I have been dealing with this for 105 days, and I’m afraid that I’m never going to get back to 100 percent,” Harris told Yahoo News in an interview. Bursting into tears, she added: “I couldn’t hold my son for months, and he started to cry when I would hold him because he wasn’t used to me holding him anymore. Right now he’s 10 months, and for months I couldn’t do anything for him. It’s extremely painful. ... My doctors say they don’t know if this is long term.”

Chelsea Alionar, 37, says she has been sick since contracting COVID-19 in March. Alionar, who works as a Medicaid auditor for the Oregon Health Authority, tried to go back to work in June, but is back home now because she can’t do her job.

“I have a resting heart rate of 130-plus beats per minute,” Alionar told Yahoo News in an interview. “I have an adrenaline feeling that is almost constant, that courses through my whole body — it feels super-shaky, like I just drank a carafe of coffee. ... It causes lightheadedness and dizziness and an internal shaking feeling.”

Alionar, who tested positive for the coronavirus in April but has since tested negative for antibodies, also is experiencing headaches and has lost hearing in one ear.

Neither woman was ever sick enough to be hospitalized. But both are part of a large and growing online movement of COVID-19 survivors who are still sick and who call themselves “long haulers.” What unites them is outrage at how casually many Americans are treating the coronavirus threat and a sense of building dread regarding their own future health.

More than 3.9 million Americans have been infected with the coronavirus, and more than 142,000 have died. As with Alionar and Harris, many survivors are reporting ongoing symptoms, sometimes lasting for months after initial infection. Rehab centers have opened across Europe to help COVID-19 survivors recover, but there are only a few in the U.S.

Mount Sinai Health System in New York did recently launch a Center for Post-COVID Care. When announcing the effort, the hospital noted “mounting evidence” suggesting COVID-19 patients are at risk for “multiple systemic complications including thromboembolic disease [blood clots, including ones that may cause strokes], systemic inflammatory response syndrome, cardiovascular complications, and hepatic [liver] and renal [kidney] impairment.”