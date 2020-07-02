New Yahoo News/YouGov July 4 poll: A staggering 62 percent of Americans no longer see America as Ronald Reagan's 'shining city on a hill'

This Fourth of July, a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll shows that no matter how polarized they might be politically, Americans finally seem to agree on something: that everything about America is getting worse.

In his 1989 farewell address, President Ronald Reagan famously described the United States as a “shining city on a hill” — a beacon of hope and a model for the rest of the world. According to the Yahoo News/YouGov survey, which was conducted between June 29 and July 1, a majority of Americans (52 percent) believe that Reagan’s remark was accurate at the time he said it; only 21 percent disagree.

Yet today a staggering 62 percent of Americans say the U.S. is no longer that shining city on a hill. Just 17 percent say it still is.

“I am in Texas, COVID-19 is on the rise, and there’s quite a lot of anxiety,” said poll respondent Alexandra Foulks, a 62-year-old native of France who now lives in Dallas with her husband.

Foulks scoffed at the notion of America as the proverbial “shining city on a hill.”

“We are banned from Europe right now,” she said. “How could we be shining?”

Overall, the poll found the American people in a historically pessimistic mood heading into a holiday weekend traditionally marked by family cookouts and fireworks displays — events that have been canceled across the country in the midst of a surging coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 128,000 Americans and is currently infecting more than 50,000 each day.

The spiraling pandemic may be the main reason for the public’s gloomy outlook, with a full 65 percent of Americans saying COVID-19 is “getting worse” versus just 16 percent who say it’s “getting better.” Likewise, the number who think the U.S. coronavirus response has been “worse than expected” (49 percent) outpaces the number who think the response has been “better than expected” (11 percent) by 4 to 1 — while record numbers now predict that the deadly pathogen will be a problem for more than three months (68 percent) and believe they are very or somewhat likely to get infected themselves (46 percent).

Jeff Blankenship, a 52-year-old Huntsville, Ala., man who worked as a traffic engineer before a workplace injury put him on disability, said he has been surprised by how casual many people have been about the pandemic threat.

“We are forging ahead in Alabama too quickly,” Blankenship said. “I wish everyone would take this damn virus a lot more seriously.” He is also concerned about deteriorating race relations. But despite the many challenges America confronts this Independence Day, Blankenship said he does “stand up proud for the United States of America. ... This virus got everything screwed up, but after this I hope the economy will bounce back.”

Yet America’s bleak outlook goes beyond the pandemic. Sixty-four percent of Americans, including 67 percent of Democrats and 60 percent of Republicans, say race relations — the focus of mass protests since George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer in late May — are also getting worse, versus just 12 percent who say race relations are getting better. Sixty-one percent say the economy is getting worse, versus just 21 percent who say it’s getting better. Sixty percent say America’s standing in the world is getting worse, versus just 15 percent who say it’s getting better. And 58 percent say crime is getting worse, versus just 10 percent who say it’s getting better. (Violent crime in the U.S. has fallen sharply over the last quarter-century; it has also declined during the pandemic.)