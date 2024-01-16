Asa Hutchinson drops out of 2024 race; says his message against Trump didn't sell in Iowa

WASHINGTON — Former Gov. Asa Hutchison, a vocal critic of Donald Trump, ended his 2024 presidential campaign Tuesday after scoring sixth in the Iowa Caucus and earning less than 1% of the vote.

The soft-spoken southerner who left office in January 2023 and entered the race in April was unable to break out of the crowded GOP primary field.

“My message of being a principled Republican with experience and telling the truth about the current front runner did not sell in Iowa,” Hutchinson said in a statement. “I stand by the campaign I ran. I answered every question, sounded the warning to the GOP about the risks in 2024 and presented hope for our country’s future. Susan and I are blessed beyond measure, and we are grateful for the opportunity to have fought in the political arena for America.”

