Asa Hutchinson's steady Iowa presence hasn't been enough to compete with front-runners

Republican presidential candidate Asa Hutchinson's presence in Iowa has been a steady heartbeat set in the background of a clamorous field of candidates. But his level-headed demeanor and "consistent, conservative" message have failed to spike momentum with prospective caucusgoers in Iowa.

Hutchinson, who announced his candidacy for the presidency in late April, has held 88 public events including meet and greets and town halls, stopping in more than 40 cities across the Hawkeye State, according to the Des Moines Register's Candidate Tracker.

Overshadowed by dominating competitors, Hutchinson's campaign has largely flown under the radar, with events often topping out at a dozen people. And even as the GOP field has continued to narrow, he has been unable to garner much support.

The January Des Moines Register/NBC News/Mediacom Iowa Poll shows Hutchinson polling at 1% — leagues behind former President Donald Trump, whose support now sits at 48% among likely Republican caucusgoers.

Republican presidential candidate Asa Hutchinson speaks to voters at a meet and greet at Confluence Brewing Company on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024, in Des Moines.

The former Arkansas governor, who espouses Ronald Reagan-era values and policies, has employed a retail-style campaign, with a message focused on the economy, border protection, instituting computer science in schools and the fentanyl crisis.

Hutchinson, who has often shrugged off polls, has been banking on a long-haul strategy.

"I bring the experience, the understanding of strength of America and what has to be done to right the ship to make sure that we can grow again as a country, that we can preserve our freedom and then we can lead again and we can be a part of a community of freedom across the globe," he said in January.

Virginia Barreda is a reporter for the Register. Reach her at vbarreda@dmreg.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Asa Hutchinson struggles to find footing in Iowa ahead of caucus night