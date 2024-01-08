Everything about the Iowa Caucus that you should know

The big day is nearly here. After months of campaigning, Republican presidential candidates will face the first-in-the-nation test during the Jan. 15 Iowa Caucuses.

To prepare for the caucuses, read up on how to participate, where to caucus, and where candidates stand on the issues.

This story will be updated as the Des Moines Register continues to cover the Iowa Caucuses and candidates criss-cross the state to make their final pitches to caucusgoers. Check back often for more information and be sure to watch desmoinesregister.com on caucus night for results.

What time do the Iowa Caucuses start?

7 p.m.

State parties advise caucusgoers to get to their caucus site early to be sure they're properly registered and inside on time. Doors generally open at 5 p.m.

Where do I caucus?

The Republican and Democratic parties of Iowa have released caucus site locations, based on your address and county. Be sure to check back before caucus night in case your site has changed.

Republicans: Where do I caucus? Republicans release Iowa Caucus sites for presidential nominations

Democrats: Where do I caucus? Iowa Democrats release 2024 sites for party business on caucus night

Who can caucus?

You can caucus if you meet the following requirements:

You must be eligible to vote in the state of Iowa.

You will be 18 years old by Nov. 5, 2024. That means if you're 17 and turn 18 between the date of the caucuses and the general election, you can caucus.

You must be registered as a Republican to participate in the Republican caucus or as a Democrat to participate in the Democratic caucus. If you're registered under a third party or no party, you won't be able to caucus, unless you change your registration to Republican or Democrat, which you can do on caucus night.

What do I need to bring to caucus?

Be sure to bring a valid ID like a driver's license, passport, Iowa Voter Identification Card, or a tribal ID.

If you plan to register on caucus night, bring a valid ID and proof of residency like a signed lease, utility bill, or paycheck. If you recently registered, bring these items with you in case the caucus site doesn't have your updated information.

How do I caucus as a Republican in Iowa?

Good question. We've got you covered with this guide on what to expect on caucus night.

How do the Iowa Democratic caucuses work?

Iowa Democrats have dramatically changed the way they caucus in 2024 and instead of an in-person system will do an entirely mail-in system. Iowa Democrats can request an absentee presidential preference card, which functions like a ballot, that they can fill out and return to the state party until March 5, when results will be announced.

The party will still hold in-person caucuses on Jan. 15, but only to conduct other party business unrelated to picking a presidential nominee.

I want to see a Republican presidential candidate in Iowa. Where are they?

The Des Moines Register's Candidate Tracker is the best place to look for where candidates will be and when.

Who should I caucus for in Iowa?

Republican candidates for president include former President Donald Trump, former South Carolina Gov. and U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, entrepreneur and author Vivek Ramaswamy, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, and Texas businessman Ryan Binkley.

Democratic candidates include President Joe Biden, U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota and author Marianne Williamson.

To help you make a decision, here's where they stand on key issues:

How can I see results on caucus night?

The Des Moines Register has dozens of journalists, photographers and videographers with Republican presidential candidates in the lead-up to the caucus. They also will bring live coverage on caucus night and at caucus sites across the state. Read our coverage and see results on desmoinesregister.com.

Download the Register’s app and enable push alerts for notifications as coverage and results happen. And follow us on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok to see videos and get updates from our journalists across the state.

How do I report problems on caucus night?

If you have problems registering, question the integrity of your caucus site's counting, or suspect any other sort of foul play on caucus night, email iowacaucuswatch@gannett.com or call 515-778-6670 with details.

