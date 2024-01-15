The latest on Republican presidential candidates in the final hours before caucus night

Republican presidential candidates are still spending Monday attempting to woo caucusgoers in the final hours to caucus night.

Many are making up for missed events over the weekend from snow and cold weather.

Follow along as we bring you live updates. And be sure to check back tonight as results come in after 7 p.m., when caucusing starts.

How do I find results on caucus night?

Read our coverage and see results as they come in on desmoinesregister.com.

Download the Register’s app and enable push alerts for notifications as coverage and results happen.

Follow us on social media, such as Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok, to see videos and get updates from our journalists across the state.

Subscribe to the Register for unlimited coverage of all the news and analysis related to the Iowa Caucuses.

Asa Hutchinson brings breakfast with a side of Iowa Caucus

Asa Hutchinson chatted with early risers at two Des Moines diners Monday, making last-minute pitches on why they should vote for him in the Iowa Caucuses.

"Is the biggest decision you're going to make breakfast or caucus today?" Hutchinson asked a few people seated at a table at Waveland Cafe, a northwest-side favorite.

The former Arkansas governor socialized with reporters and struck up conversations with patrons as their ate their breakfasts, while also handing out candidate cards. After spending about an hour at Waveland Cafe, he moved on the Drake Diner, where many patrons had caught a glimpse of Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley less than an hour before.

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson walks off the lane after bowling a strike in his opening frame during a campaign event Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, at Warrior Lanes in Waukee, IA.

Tracy and Sandy Thorpe were seated in a booth at Drake Diner when Hutchinson came by to chat. Tracy Thorpe said he wasn't participating in the caucuses, but said Hutchinson seemed like a "personable" and a "nice fella."

"I'm waiting for the sorting hat" to weed out the candidates, he told the Register.

Diner Jay Windsor, of Illinois, called Hutchinson a "great candidate," adding it was too bad he had "no traction."

Windsor's father James H. Windsor, of Des Moines, said the U.S. is in need of "leadership" as well as "young blood" in the White House. Despite being a registered Democrat, Windsor told the Register he's been impressed by Haley.

— Virginia Barreda

Nikki Haley runs into climate activists as she makes final push on Caucus Day

Presidential candidate Nikki Haley kicked off Caucus Day at Drake Diner in Des Moines, where she told voters they have a choice to make: Go back to the past or move forward.

“We need to better for our kids,” she said. “We have spent 11 months talking about veterans, saying we’re going to go back and appreciate those who fight for us. We have spent 11 months saying that the lawlessness on the Biden administration on the border and everything else has to stop. We have spent 11 months saying we have to have an accountant in the White House.”

At a packed Drake Diner this morning where GOP presidential hopeful Nikki Haley kicks off Caucus Day pic.twitter.com/nfcwZ7wH1K — F. Amanda Tugade 🇵🇭 (@writefelissa) January 15, 2024

As she left the diner, Sunrise Movement climate activists held yellow banners that read: “HALEY: CLIMATE CRIMINAL.” Activist Paul Campion praised Iowa’s transition to renewable energy, but said Haley “wants to go back to oil, gas and coal that’s killing people? That’s poisoning the air and water?”

Campion later told the Des Moines Register he had one message for Haley: Listen to younger voters.

“I want her to know that Gen Z and millennials are the biggest voting block in this country,” said the 26-year-old Maryland native who traveled to Iowa to join up with Sunrise’s Des Moines chapter. “And if she wants a shot at the presidency, whether in the caucuses and primaries within the Republican Party, she’s going to have to learn to listen to young people.”

– F. Amanda Tugade

More: Here's when the Iowa Caucuses start, how they work, who can participate, where to go

Vivek Ramaswamy makes Caucus Day pitch, say campaigning across Iowa 'humbling'

Vivek Ramaswamy returned Monday to Urbandale, Iowa, eatery Machine Shed Restaurant, where early in his campaign he shared his message with a much smaller crowd. This time he spoke to about 100 attendees, and said he will win tonight when Republican caucusgoers make their choices.

The final Des Moines Register/NBC News/Mediacom Iowa Poll released Saturday indicated that Ramaswamy was the first choice of 8% of likely Republican caucusgoers. Ramaswamy insists he is seeing a groundswell of support from voters who were not polled.

Ramaswamy also said that campaigning in Iowa over the past year changed his life. Ramaswamy has held more than 360 events across Iowa since he started campaigning in February 2023, and he visited every one of Iowa's 99 counties at least twice.

Iowans, he said, have a way of humbling politicians.

"Go to 100 Pizza Ranches and they'll put you in your place," Ramaswamy joked. "We started with the deep-dish, we went to the thin crust. Now I'm at the salad bar by the time we leave Iowa. But it's been the most humbling, but fulfilling and memorable experience of our lives. Even late tonight when we begin to make our way to New Hampshire, we're going to miss this place."

More: What recent Iowa Polls say about the Republican presidential race in the Iowa Caucuses

Ramaswamy also planned to speak in Waterloo and Cedar Rapids before going back to the Des Moines metro area to attend caucuses at a Clive precinct. He will hold a results watch party at the Surety Hotel.

Ramaswamy closed his case for the presidency by telling evangelical Christians in the room that he practices Hinduism, but has values rooted in Christianity. He attended Xavier Catholic High School in Cincinnati and learned his sense of right and wrong there, he said.

"When I read the Ten Commandments at Saint Xavier High School in ninth grade, it didn't feel like I was reading them for the first time," Ramaswamy said. "There's one true God. Don't take his name in vain. We need a president who is able to stand for those shared values that this country was founded on."

— Philip Joens

Gov. Ron DeSantis predicts “strong performance”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ended Sunday at a packed event in Ankeny, where he went after former President Donald Trump more aggressively and predicted a “strong performance” Monday night.

DeSantis has run a hard right campaign aimed at wooing over Trump supporters by convincing them he didn’t follow through on his promises, and DeSantis can deliver conservative victories.

Polls indicate many caucugoers aren’t responding to that message, but DeSantis and his allies tried again Sunday to make the case that he’s a better choice than the former president.

The crowd booed Trump actions highlighted by DeSantis, including attacking Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, who has endorsed DeSantis.

“You can be the most worthless Republican in America but if you kiss the ring he’ll say you’re wonderful,” said DeSantis, who benefited from Trump’s endorsement in his 2018 primary campaign. “You can be the strongest, most dynamic, successful Republican and conservative in America but if you don’t kiss that ring then he’ll try to trash you.”

DeSantis also faulted Trump for his handling of COVID-19, not trying to end birthright citizenship and not finishing the wall on the southern border.

More: More Nikki Haley supporters would vote for Biden over Trump in November, Iowa Poll finds

Some of DeSantis’ allies who spoke at the event were even more critical of Trump.

U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie mocked the former president, imitating his voice as he described how Trump threatened him after Massie opposed legislation Trump wanted.

Talk show host Steve Deace referenced Trump’s legal troubles, saying: “we cannot blow this election, we cannot try to win an election while navigating 91 felony indictments.”

DeSantis has fallen into third place in recent Iowa polls behind Nikki Haley and needs a strong showing Monday to keep his campaign viable. The low polling has weighed on DeSantis’ campaign and was on the minds of his surrogates Sunday.

Deace asked the crowd: "Can you imagine what Tuesday will be like if we shock the nation on Monday?”

“You all hold in your hands the power to tell the media, the beltway elite, all the people in this country that said this election is already decided by polls that it is you who will decide,” said U.S. Rep. Chip Roy.

The rally at The District Venue was packed with supporters and media. DeSantis took the stage with his wife and three children.

Asked what success looks like for him Monday, DeSantis said: “I think everybody will know.”

“I think you’ll see a strong performance, we’ll turn our people out,” he added.

— Zac Anderson

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: How GOP candidates are spending the final hours before Iowa Caucuses