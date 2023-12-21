Why is the 2024 Iowa Caucus the nation's first primary test for Republicans?

Editor's note: This article has been adapted from a longform story titled 'The death of the Iowa Democratic caucus: How 50 years of jury-rigging doomed an American tradition.'

For 50 years, Iowans have gathered in school gymnasiums, community centers and family living rooms to kick off the nation's presidential nominating process, wielding their outsized influence to winnow and shape the field of contenders.

Ahead of each caucus, presidential candidates flood the state for months, if not years, to try to woo Iowans and gain their support. The national and international media descends on the state, ready to derive meaning from caucus night results.

This year's caucuses are Jan. 15.

But why is Iowa first?

The first Iowa Caucus started as a fluke

In 1972, Iowa's first-in-the-nation caucuses began as something of a fluke — the fortunate result of a slow-printing mimeograph machine, the archaic-looking predecessor to a photocopier.

The party planned to hold its state convention in May, and before that, there needed to be district conventions, county conventions and precinct caucuses. New sets of documents would need to be printed for each, and the mimeograph moved slowly. The knew they’d have to start early. Precinct caucuses had to be held in January to make the timeline work.

Iowa set its caucus date, which happened to be earlier than every other state.

“We wanted to be first, but there was no perception that being first would be that big a deal,” Richard Bender, a longtime Iowa Democrat who helped craft the caucus system, told the Des Moines Register in a 2022 interview.

The results showed that Edmund Muskie, a senator from Maine and the early favorite to win the nomination, did not perform as well as expected. U.S. Sen. George McGovern, an anti-war candidate who drew women, young people and minorities into the process, exceeded expectations.

Upon a final tally, 35.5% of caucusgoers supported Muskie — roughly the same percentage who declared themselves “uncommitted.” McGovern wasn’t far behind with 22.6%.

It turned out “exceeding expectations” was as good as winning. Almost overnight, the insurgent McGovern became a viable candidate and eventually the nominee, buoyed by his surprise showing in Iowa.

Although McGovern ultimately lost in a landslide to Republican Richard Nixon in November, the media would look back and mark Iowa as the beginning of the end for Muskie — a moment that exposed his weakness and presaged his downfall.

Reforms followed chaotic 1968 Democratic National Convention

Until that point, presidential primaries had been nonbinding public shows of support. And no matter what that public support showed, party bosses were free to nominate their own preferred candidates at the national convention.

“Generally, you didn't get the nomination by running in primaries,” said Dennis Goldford, a Drake University political science professor and caucus scholar. “Primaries were a way more of getting the attention of party elites who control the nomination, rather than accumulating delegates.”

But frustration boiled over at the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago when party leaders ignored popular support for anti-war candidate Eugene McCarthy and instead nominated Hubert Humphrey, who hadn’t won a single primary.

Demand for change followed, and states were instructed to adopt reforms that opened the nominating process to more rank-and-file Democrats as well as women, minorities and young people.

Jimmy Carter cements Iowa Caucuses as springboard for little-known contenders

If the Iowa Caucuses were born in 1972, their place on the presidential nominating calendar was cemented in 1978 when a little-known Georgia governor arrived on the scene.

Political consultant Tim Kraft had read the accounts of the 1972 race and was determined to leverage the same style of campaign to help propel Carter into a surprise finish in the Iowa Caucuses.

Meanwhile, the Iowa political establishment also was working to turn Iowa into a campaign destination.

"We organized a very, very significant kind of effort to convince first the candidates that they ought to be in Iowa because the national press was going to be here, and then to convince the national press that they should be in Iowa because the candidates were going to be here,” Iowa Democratic Party Chair Tom Whitney said in a 2007 interview with Iowa Public Television.

When Carter won, the momentum of the political machine shifted, giving him weight and credibility as he competed in later states and famously propelling him to the Democratic nomination and then the presidency.

The blueprint for every long-shot candidate who followed was written.

Will the Iowa Caucuses stay first?

Following a chaotic 2020 caucus in which the party failed to report out timely results, national Democrats have decided to move away from Iowa as their lead-off state. They've said Iowa is no longer representative of the diverse base of the Democratic Party, and they've said caucuses are not inclusive enough. Instead, they've tapped South Carolina to lead off the process in 2024.

In 2024, Democrats will meet to conduct party business at a caucus on Jan. 15. But they will cast their presidential preferences entirely by mail, with the results to be announced on March 5.

But Iowa Republicans are holding onto that first-in-the-nation title. They are scheduled to hold their caucus on Jan. 15.

