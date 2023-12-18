How do Iowa's Republican caucuses work? Here’s what you should know for 2024

So you're getting ready for Iowa's Republican caucuses in January and need a refresher on how it all works? We've got you covered.

Throw out any ideas you may have about "state delegate equivalents" and "viability thresholds" that are lingering after the Democratic caucuses in 2020. The way Republicans caucus in Iowa is much more straightforward.

Here's a look at what to expect.

Who can participate in Iowa’s Republican caucuses?

Only registered Republicans are allowed to participate in Iowa’s GOP caucuses. But Iowans can register to vote for the first time or change their voter registration status from another party to the Republican Party at their caucus site. They'll need to bring a valid form of ID and proof of residency, like a utility bill or lease, to register or change their registration.

And 17-year-olds who will turn 18 by Election Day (Nov. 5, 2024) also can caucus.

When do the caucuses begin?

Iowa’s Republican caucuses will begin at 7 p.m. CST on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024.

Where are the caucuses?

There are roughly 1,670 precincts across the state where Republicans will gather in designated community rooms, church basements and school cafeterias. The Republican Party of Iowa has released caucus locations for each precinct on its website — they are different than typical voting locations, which are set by the state.

What happens at Iowa’s GOP caucuses?

After everyone is checked into a precinct’s caucus, participants elect a chair and a secretary to lead the meeting. They say the Pledge of Allegiance and a prayer before moving into business.

The chair will invite someone to speak on behalf of each of the presidential candidates in a final attempt to earn support from caucusgoers. Well-organized campaigns will have identified someone to speak on their behalf at each precinct — maybe an influential community member or activist. Sometimes, the candidates themselves will attend a caucus to make their own closing pitch.

Once everyone has spoken, ballots are handed out.

How do candidates make it onto the ballot in Iowa’s caucuses?

There are no ballot requirements for presidential candidates in Iowa. Unlike in other states, there are no fees to get on the ballot, no signature requirements and no registration forms.

In fact, there’s not even a traditional ballot. Republicans typically hand out blank slips of paper, and caucusgoers write down the name of whomever they want to be president.

That means that any person who comes to Iowa and makes a convincing argument to caucusgoers can get support to become president.

How are results tallied?

Caucus participants write down the name of their preferred candidate for president on the sheet of paper and hand it in.

Unlike in past iterations of the Iowa Democratic caucuses, where Iowans stood in corners of the room to be counted, Republicans keep their choices a secret.

The results are taken to a table at the front or back of the room and tallied immediately. A representative from each campaign is invited to watch.

Once the results are tallied, they’re read aloud to the room and recorded on a form that is signed off on by the caucus precinct chair and secretary. Then the results are transmitted back to the state party and shared out more widely.

What other party business happens at the caucus?

For those who choose to stick around, caucus participants then move on to other party business, including electing precinct committee people, choosing county delegates and discussing party platform planks.

How long do the Iowa caucuses take?

Some smaller caucuses might end quickly, within an hour or two. But some of the state’s largest locations, which can draw 600 or 700 people, might take longer.

How do the Iowa Democratic caucuses work?

Iowa Democrats have dramatically changed the way they caucus in 2024.

In 2020, Democrats gathered at 7 p.m. on caucus night to physically stand in corners of the room to be counted on a first and second alignment. But that process is all gone now.

In an effort to simplify their process and make it more inclusive, Iowa Democrats have moved to an entirely mail-in system of casting their presidential preferences. Starting Nov. 1, Iowa Democrats could request an absentee presidential preference card, which functions like a ballot, that they can fill out and return to the state party until March 5, when results will be announced.

The party will still hold in-person caucuses on Jan. 15, but only to conduct other party business unrelated to picking a presidential nominee.

