Asbury Park Press stories that changed people's lives in 2023

How a catastrophe was averted

The towns of Manchester and Lakehurst were in trouble.

Late on a Tuesday night in April, an ominous orange glow backlit parts of the two towns as a tower of flames threatened destruction.

A wildfire had jumped Route 539, and it was heading toward Lakehurst and Manchester. Weather conditions were near perfect for it to spread. Dozens of homes and businesses sat helplessly in its path.

The only thing standing in its way was a group of state and local firefighters.

This is the story of how firefighters saved Manchester and Lakehurst, and how close the rural communities came to destruction from a constant threat officials say is only growing.

Stories of homeless people that will surprise you

Hidden in the woods of Riverwood Park in Toms River, 17 homeless people were living in a tent city.

And hardly anyone knew they were there.

Jean Mikle's story did more than expose them. It showed how each ended up there and it started a conversation about how to get them into permanent housing.

But it did something else, also. The story presented them as people, as individuals. Their stories will surprise you. It brought home the issue of homelessness in a way that few have experienced before.

Read about their stories here. And also, see what action that story has provoked to help them find homes.

Rachel Lopez poses with her daughter Alecia Perreault

The tragedy that should never have happened

Crippled by rheumatoid arthritis and weighing just 89 pounds, a young woman repeatedly begged her social worker to move her from the crime-ridden Seaside Heights motel where she had been placed by the Ocean County Board of Social Services.

Three weeks later, she was dead, strangled by a violent career criminal placed in a similar motel nearby.

Kathleen Hopkins' stories about Alecia Perreault's last days paint a picture of extreme fear and helplessness. And of a community unable or unwilling to help.

The county Board of Social Services last year paid $1.5 million to Perreault's estate to settle claims related to her death. Yet, at a February Board of Commissioners meeting, it was revealed the county's proposed budget contained no provisions to build transitional housing for the homeless.

That was not good enough for a lot of people.

Kathleen and her colleagues kept the pressure on by following the county's attempt to take steps to fix this situation and the conditions at these motels, just blocks from sunny summer scenes of the town made famous by Snooki and friends on “Jersey Shore.”

Helping readers navigate the new world of legal weed

In a year of rapid expansion in the New Jersey cannabis industry, the Asbury Park Press was there to cut through the noise and give readers the information they can't find anywhere else.

We logged each new dispensary opening faster than the state itself, and published a first-of-its-kind review of every single dispensary menu searching for the cheapest eighth-ounce in the state.

We dug into the data on cannabis sales and taxes and broke down the "tug of war" between state regulators and influential cannabis business lobbyists. And we followed the Jersey Shore's foray into legal weed, with the first dispensaries opening in Ocean County, long seen as a legal weed "desert," while cities like Asbury Park, viewed as a "mecca," were tied up in lawsuits and left behind.

In a highly-regulated, dense-with-jargon industry, the Press provided readers with coverage designed not for industry bigwigs, but for you -- taxpayers, consumers and anyone fascinated by this booming new industry.

The Asbury Park Press shows how much hate and bias exists in Monmouth and Ocean Counties by delving into local data.

How hate found a home here

There are more than 3,000 towns, villages and cities in New Jersey, and three of the top four in terms of bias reports are at the Jersey Shore.

The rates in these towns far exceed those in most U.S. cities of any size.

This two-story package took a deep dive into the statistics behind the statistics, uncovering incidents that show the depths of these verbal and physical attacks. But there is also an issue over how these statistics are gathered, or not, that should force state officials to standardize how to record, investigate and follow-through with such complaints.

Laura, Sam and Simon Kaitz

Helping a family reunite

A Freehold couple's baby, born last year in Mexico, was barred for months from entering the United States.

Why? The baby was the product of surrogacy.

In Mexico, there is no legal framework for foreigners to pursue surrogacy.

It turned the family's one-time miracle of life into a weeks-long nightmare of bureaucracy, alleged lies and legal fees.

The baby was born on April 18 in Mexico City but was barred from entering the United States.

“No one has been able to help us,” said Laura Kaitz, 52. “We're frightened and panicking. I want my family home.”

Enter APP.com reporter Joe Strupp. He told readers the family's story, and even though the law wasn't on their side, some Asbury Park Press readers were. Joe's story brought together a New York fertility doctor and a Mexican attorney, who helped pave the way for little Simon to finally make his way home.

