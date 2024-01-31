Ashland's police chief has been placed on paid administrative leave, town manager says

ASHLAND — Police Chief Cara Rossi is on paid administrative leave, according to Town Manager Michael Herbert.

Herbert would not say why Rossi is on leave, nor would he say when it started. However, HopNews reported that last Friday morning, Ashland town employees received an email from Herbert indicating that as of 9 a.m. that day, "Deputy Police Chief Michael Vinciulla is in charge of the Ashland Police Department."

"I can say Chief Rossi is on leave and I think it's important people should not read into things like that," Herbert told the Daily News, while confirming that Vinciulla has been put in charge of the Police Department.

Ashland Police Chief Cara Rossi, pictured while still a lieutenant in Natick, is on paid administrative leave, Town Manager Michael Herbert confirmed.

Rossi, who could not be reached for comment, was named chief in May 2022 and officially took over on July 5. Her contract paid her $162,500 in the first year and guaranteed a 2% raise every year after, with higher percentages possible depending on her annual reviews.

Rossi, who lives in Ashland, previously spent 28 years with the Natick Police Department. She was commanding officer for Natick's traffic and patrol, as well as the department's public spokeswoman.

Rossi is named as a defendant in a lawsuit filed by a former Natick police dispatcher who was sexually assaulted by former Natick police Sgt. James Quilty. The lawsuit was filed in March 2023 in Norfolk Superior Court. That case is still pending.

Ashland Select Board Chairman Robert Scherer could not be reached for comment.

