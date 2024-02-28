Athens mayor heckled by protesters while announcing new security measures for the city

Athens-Clarke police Chief Jerry Saulters spoke to the media alongside Mayor Kelly Girtz on community safety initiatives and ACC’s status related to immigration on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024.

A news conference held Wednesday for Athens-Clarke County Mayor Kelly Girtz to announce more than $500,000 in local security enhancements for the city was interrupted by a loud protest alleging officials created nearly five years ago what some consider a “sanctuary city.”

Conducted in the training room at the Athens-Clarke police headquarters on Lexington Road, numerous media outlets gathered for the announcement that arrives in the wake of the killing an Athens student on Feb. 22. Also there were a group of protesters carrying signs and loudly shouting at Girtz, often drowning out the mayor.

At the center of the protest was a resolution signed by Girtz in August 2019 designed to denounce white supremacy, but its wording also embraced undocumented immigrants living in the city.

The city’s announcement of $525,000 in more security falls on the heels of University of Georgia officials announcing Tuesday that they would spend $7.3 million in security enhancements for the campus.

This renewed focus on security in Athens stems from the slaying of Laken Hope Riley, a 22-year-old student at Augusta University's College of Nursing campus in Athens who was killed while jogging at UGA's intramural fields off College Station Road.

An undocumented Venezuelan immigrant living in Athens was charged with her murder. Jose Antonio Ibarra, 26, who resided on South Milledge Avenue, remains in jail without bond. Ibarra’s brother, also undocumented and living in Athens, was later charged with having a fake green card and is now in federal custody.

Security enhancements noted amid sanctuary city taunts

Girtz announced several enhancements including the expedited completion of a “real time” crime center and a mobile surveillance trailer with a price tag of $90,000 that can travel to large gatherings. All-terrain vehicles will be acquired for use on the expanding trail network and additional security cameras will be placed in high traffic and high crime areas, according to Girtz.

When Girtz began speaking about the sanctuary city issue, he was repeatedly interrupted by a man shouting “liar,” echoed behind him by a woman shouting “liar.”

The man, who told the Athens Banner-Herald he lives in Athens but is originally from Florida, and described himself as a church-going father, called on Girtz to resign for allowing the slaying of Riley to happen in Athens. He declined to provide his name, but said politically he is an independent who supports Donald Trump.

Protesters hold up signs and heckle while Athens-Clarke County Mayor Kelly Girtz spoke to the media alongside police Chief Jerry Saulters on community safety initiatives on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024.

A news reporter from Atlanta asked Girtz a question stemming from the protest. He noted that the status of Athens being a sanctuary city could be debated due to the resolution, but there were some undocumented immigrants living in the complex where the suspect lived.

As a result, Girtz was asked if he felt city leaders owed the Riley family an apology for what happened.

“We are deeply sorry for this tragedy,” Girtz replied. “The responsibility for this crime rests solely on the perpetrator.”

Girtz did not respond to protestors' questions on whether the 2019 resolution would be rescinded.

The resolution reads: “We unflinchingly defend the human rights of all people, including citizens, noncitizens, and those without documentation, and recognize that we cannot be witness to the violation of constitutional rights given to all people.”

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Athens mayor announces new security for city while protesters shout