Atlantic City political figure, former council president accused of election fraud

CAMDEN - A former Atlantic City council president is accused of election fraud in connection with an alleged scheme involving vote-by-mail ballots.

Craig Callaway paid purported "messengers" to obtain mail-in ballots under false pretenses from the Atlantic County Clerk's office shortly before the November 2022 general election, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for New Jersey.

A criminal complaint says surveillance video shows Callaway appearing to prepare vote-by-mail applications outside the Clerk's office in Mays Landing, and then giving them to people posing as authorized messengers.

After the applications were approved within minutes, the messengers received vote-by-mail ballots.

"They gave the ballots to Callaway or his subordinates, instead of delivering the ballots to the voters who supposedly requested delivery .... as required by New Jersey law and as they represented they would do," the complaint says.

The complaint, filed Wednesday in Camden federal court, describes Callaway, 64, of Atlantic City as "a political organizer who assisted campaigns for elected offices in New Jersey"

An attorney for Callaway could not be immediately identified.

The scheme recruited messengers from Atlantic City, and transported them to and from the county clerk's office, the complaint says.

It alleges the phony messengers were paid $30 to $50 each.

The complaint does not indicate the scope of the alleged scheme, or the candidate it was intended to benefit.

It cites the cases of four people who learned from investigators that someone had cast ballots in their names in the Nov. 8, 2022, general election.

Those people said they had not applied for mail-in ballots, had not signed applications submitted in their names, and had not voted in the election.

They also did not recognize photos of the messengers who purportedly delivered vote-by-mail applications in their name, the complaint says.

Callaway is charged with fraudulent procurement, casting and tabulation of ballots, as well as aiding and abetting.

The charges against him are only allegations. Callaway has not been convicted in the case.

The complaint notes an authorized messenger must be a family member or a registered voter in Atlantic County.

The messenger can serve no more than three qualified voters, although that number increases to five for voters in a family that shares a household.

Messengers can be paid for their service.

The charges are not Callaway’s first run-in with the law.

He was sentenced to a 40-month prison term and fined $1,000 in March 2007 after admitting guilt to attempted extortion under color of official right.

In that case, a charging document says, Callaway accepted a $10,000 bribe while serving as council president to benefit a contractor who was secretly working with the FBI.

While serving his time for the bribery offense, Callaway was sentenced to a separate three-year term in 2008.

In that case, Callaway was accused of setting up a council rival with a prostitute, and recording them with a hidden camera in a motel room.

The victim, a minister, refused a demand to resign and went to authorities instead.

This story may be updated.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email: Jwalsh@cpsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Craig Callaway accused of paying people to obtain mail-in ballots