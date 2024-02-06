Augusta County tells forgotten pacifist story during the Civil War

Over 70 conscientious objectors, Virginians from many of the Shenandoah Valley’s pacifist congregations were marched down Parkersburg Turnpike from Petersburg, West Virginia towards Staunton where they were temporarily jailed by confederate authorities.

AUGUSTA COUNTY — Augusta County added a new story to the Civil War Trails program, one which has been largely forgotten for more than 160 years.

Titled “Civil Disobedience, the Plight of Pacifists,” it is the first Civil War Trails site in Virginia to tell the story of conscientious objectors, according to a press release. The project was made possible due to a partnership between the Augusta County Office of Economic Development and Tourism, Augusta County Historical Society, Civil War Trails, Inc. and the Virginia Tourism Corporation.

“Stories like this one remind us that people throughout time are unique, with individual passions and convictions,” said Drew Gruber, executive director of Civil War Trails, Inc.

Gruber detailed that as the audience for Civil War Trails continues to expand, stories like this one should appeal to all audiences. “History buffs are excited to stand in the footsteps of this lesser-known story and it has already proved to be a more engaging story for visitors who aren’t history nerds,” he said.

The story itself is one which has been sidelined in Virginia history. In the spring of 1862, approximately 70 pacifists, members of multiple congregations in the Shenandoah Valley tried heading west to avoid the confederate draft. They were caught in present-day Petersburg, West Virginia and were marched to Staunton. The commitment of the pacifists turned prisoners helped promote laws protecting conscientious objectors.

Over 70 conscientious objectors, Virginians from many of the Shenandoah Valley’s pacifist congregations were marched down Parkersburg Turnpike from Petersburg, West Virginia towards Staunton where they were temporarily jailed by confederate authorities.

The new Civil War Trails site is one of three in Augusta County, one of the 550 across Virginia, and one of the 1,500 trails sites across six states, the release said. The Civil War Trails program works with the Virginia Tourism Corporation to help promote the sites and stories in many ways including a new forthcoming brochure.

“As always, the Augusta County Historical Society appreciates the opportunity to work closely with the county of Augusta and the Civil War Trails group to help bring to light the multi-faceted stories of this tragic and bloody conflict that played out in our own backyards," said Ray Wright, ACHS president. "The poignant story of a group of young men risking their lives because of their faith is particularly touching. We hope that visitors use these Civil War Trails signs to gain a greater appreciation of the very rich and personal history that surrounds us here in the Shenandoah Valley.”

The Historical Society and Augusta County Tourism work hand-in-hand with the Civil War Trails team and the Virginia Tourism Corporation to promote these sites to travelers, the release said. According to the Civil War Trails team, travelers who are interested in history are increasingly interested in outdoor recreation, music, dining and more.

The new Civil War Trails is located at 1529 Parkersburg Turnpike, Swoope, Virginia. Be sure to snap a #signselfie and post it along #visitaugustava. For more information, visit www.visitaugustacounty.com.

More: Board of Supervisors and Staunton City Council retreats: THE AGENDA

More: Weekend sports roundup: Gap, Grace girls; Wilson boys win. Gap wrestling claims regional crown

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Civil War: Augusta County, Virginia, tells forgotten pacifist story