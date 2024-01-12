Austin-area animal shelters seeking fosters for pets before freezing temperatures hit

With incoming freezing weather, Austin-area animal shelters are preparing for the low temperatures and are looking for the community to foster pets to keep them warm.

Forecasts from the National Weather Service office at Camp Mabry suggest the possibility of freezing rain late Sunday night and into Monday morning, during which the chance for freezing rain is about 30%. Sleet may also be possible.

Austin Pets Alive has over 200 dogs that need to be fostered by Sunday. Sign-up here to foster one.

The shelter also has 30 barn cats that are in need of a foster home. If people cannot foster a pet, the shelter is asking for monetary donations or the following items: a portable charging station, extension cords of 50 or more feet, work light extension cords, snuggie disc bedding warmers, heating pads, hand warmers, headlamps and straw.

The animal shelter advises pet owners to keep their animals warm by bringing them inside and using sweaters or blankets. People are advised to check their engines for cats before they start their cars.

Trinity Surles, a spokesperson with the shelter, said during a Facebook livestream that the majority of the dogs needing emergency foster care are larger or senior ones in outdoor enclosures at the shelter. She said the emergency foster would be needed for a short period of time.

"What we are really needing is for the community to come forward and foster some of these larger, 40+ (pound) pets," Surles said. "We are really grateful to those who are just willing to step forward and foster any pet that we need out. That would really mean the world to us."

The Austin Animal Center is preparing for the cold front by asking the community to donate XL dog sweaters for its short-haired pets. Sweaters can be dropped off at the shelter at 7201 Levander Loop, Building A, in East Austin from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The shelter also has added other needs to its Amazon Wishlist at: bit.ly/aacwishlist.

We are getting ready for the upcoming cold snap and find ourselves low on XL sweaters for our short-haired pitties!



New or gently used sweaters can be dropped off at the shelter from 11 am to 7 pm daily. We also added some to our Amazon Wishlist: https://t.co/iJ0BKMchP4 pic.twitter.com/fzTzAxkuCs — Austin Animal Center (@austinanimals) January 10, 2024

The Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter is also seeking help to foster over 200 dogs and 30 cats during the cold weather. If people cannot foster, they can donate towels, blankets and paper bags to the shelter.

"The drop in temperatures poses challenges for our furry friends, and fostering provides a cozy retreat for them to weather the cold with the love and care they can only get in a home," said April Peiffer, a spokesperson for the shelter. "Many of our adoptable dogs are in search of temporary shelter during these frigid temps, and your open heart can make a world of difference."

Peiffer said shelter staff are working to place the animals into one area to make caring for them easier, and also have added insulation to the outdoor and indoor kennels. She said staff are monitoring the situation to see if they will have to stay overnight with the animals.

Peiffer said that if the shelter has to close or staff cannot make it to the shelter, they are ensuring dogs and cats have enough enrichment and toys.

Those interested in fostering can visit the shelter at 1855 S.E. Inner Loop in Georgetown between noon and 6 p.m. People can see dogs available at wilcotx.gov/pets.

