Freezing rain could cause dangerous road conditions in Austin on Monday, NWS warns

As if contending with frigid temperatures wasn't bad enough, Austinites may have to endure freezing rain as well this weekend.

Forecasts from the National Weather Service office at Camp Mabry suggest the possibility of freezing rain late Sunday night and into Monday morning, during which the chance for freezing rain is about 30%. Sleet may also be possible.

The weather service expects rain totals to reach only a few hundredths of an inch, though that may be enough to make roads slick and dangerous for drivers. Dry air gusts expected to be present Monday and into Tuesday should be enough to mitigate ice accumulations even if temperatures remain below freezing, though, according to the weather service.

Austin weather: Arctic blast to hit Texas on Monday with sub-freezing temps. Will it snow in Austin?

Plan ahead for icy conditions, experts warn

Kristen Hullum, trauma injury prevention coordinator at St. David's Round Rock Medical Center, recommends people stay home if rain causes icy conditions. Those conditions could cause car accidents and falls, which could lead to broken bones, bruises, hypothermia and death.

Texas freeze tips: How to stay safe and avoid the ER during Austin's cold weather

If you plan on going outside, take a fully charged phone with you and dress in layers. Dr. Ross Tobleman, emergency department director at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Round Rock, suggests covering your feet, hands and face as much as possible.

Experts also recommend stockpiling at least a week's worth of medication and canned goods. Locate flashlights, batteries, blankets and bottled water, they say.

Power outages in Austin possible during arctic blast

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, tasked with operating the state's expansive power grid, expects the grid to function normally, though city and county leaders are warning residents of outages caused by extreme conditions.

In 2023, widespread outages in Austin were caused by fallen frozen tree limbs, which damaged essential power infrastructure. That led to the scrutiny of Austin Energy's vegetation management practices and a city audit outlining areas of improvement.

Will it happen again? Why power in the Austin-area has gone out in past winter storms

Two years earlier, Austin electricity utility officials were unable to conduct rolling blackouts because of the amount of power ERCOT ordered the utility to shed from the state grid, leaving many without power for days. After the storm, revelations surfaced that the state’s power grid had been minutes from catastrophic failure that could have left the state with no electricity for months.

"The most important thing for you to do, for all of us to do, is to stay informed," Austin Mayor Kirk Watson said at a news conference on Thursday, recommending residents sign up for Warn Central Texas alerts.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Artic blast could bring freezing rain, icy roads conditions to Austin