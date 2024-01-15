Weather updates: Del Valle, Hays school districts announce closures Tuesday

With low temperatures expected a cross Central Texas on Tuesday, some area school districts have announced campus closures.

As freezing temperatures envelop Central Texas on Monday, some local schools began to announce closures for Tuesday classes.

Meteorologists expect low temperatures in the mid-teens both Tuesday and Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service. The agency has issued a wind chill warning for the area through 9 a.m. Tuesday and a hard freeze warning through 10 a.m. Wednesday.

School district closures, delays

Del Valle: All school district campuses and offices will be closed on Tuesday "due to the extremely cold temperatures and “lake effect” snow covering sidewalks, access areas and roadways at multiple DVISD campuses," the district announced in a statement.

Hays school district: Closed Tuesday; after-school activities may resume but parents should check with the coach or activity sponsor.

More: Austin live weather updates: ERCOT asks for energy conservation Tuesday morning

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more schools and universities announce closures and delays.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Weather updates: Del Valle, Hays school districts announce closures