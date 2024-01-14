Austin live weather updates: Arctic cold front arrives in Central Texas

An arctic cold front has arrived in Central Texas.

Winter weather and wind chill advisories are in effect in the Austin-San Antonio region from 6 p.m. Sunday to noon Monday, according to the National Weather Service, and additional advisories and warnings are possible through Wednesday morning.

Though below-freezing temperatures set in early Sunday morning, Austin Energy reported only one power outage as of 9 a.m. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, tasked with operating the state's power grid, expects the grid to function normally, though city and county leaders are warning residents of the possibility of outages caused by extreme conditions. In the winter storm of 2021, 4 million Texans were left without power after nearly half of the state's generation capacity was knocked offline because of frozen equipment and other weather-related problems across the system.

Austin Mayor Kirk Watson on Thursday recommended residents sign up for Warn Central Texas alerts.

Matt Warner of Warner Firewood delivers wood to a customer in east Austin on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024.Warner said his business has seen an influx of delivery requests in preparation for anticipated upcoming freezing weather.

More on Austin-area weather as of Sunday morning

Dangerous wind chills, at times in single digits, are likely through Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service for Austin-San Antonio reported a 20% to 50% chance of light freezing rain/sleet Sunday evening through Monday morning for all locations in the region outside of the Rio Grande Plains.

Ice accumulations up a tenth of an inch are possible, mainly on bridges, overpasses and elevated surfaces.

Medical professionals recommend people stay home in icy conditions, as those conditions could cause car wrecks and falls. If you plan to go outside, they recommend taking a fully charged phone with you, wearing layers and covering your feet, hands and face.

Austin offers warming centers, cold weather shelters

The city of Austin will keep cold weather shelters open for people experiencing homelessness at least through Tuesday morning.

Registration for shelter will occur between 5 and 8 p.m. each day at One Texas Center, 505 Barton Springs Road. The center will act as the "central embarkation point" for people seeking an overnight shelter, the city said in a news release.

People can take Capital Metro buses on route Nos. 1, 7, 10, 20, 30, 105 and 142 and Rapid Route 801 to One Texas Center to register for a spot in a shelter. Anyone seeking cold weather shelters who is not able to pay the bus fare will still be given a ride.

CapMetro will take people who have registered from One Texas Center to a cold weather shelter.

The Austin Public Library system will open three of its locations as warming centers from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday and Monday:

Little Walnut Creek Branch , 835 W. Rundberg Lane

Ruiz Branch , 1600 Grove Blvd.

Terrazas Branch, 1105 E. César Chávez St.

