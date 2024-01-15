See live map of Texas road conditions, closures as state sees freezing temps, rain

Much of Texas will see the effects of an arctic blast lasting through Tuesday.

Forecasts from the National Weather Service office at Camp Mabry suggest the possibility of freezing rain into Monday morning, during which the chance for freezing rain is about 30%. Sleet may also be possible.

Here's a look at road conditions and closures across the state.

Map: Road closures, driving conditions in Texas

Tips for driving in freezing weather

Be prepared: Clear ice and snow off the car before you start driving. Snow left on top of the car can slide off and obstruct your vision and that of those around you. Stock the car with blankets, food and water. Don't forget your phone.

Charging your phone: Yes, the car is a great place to charge your phone if there's a power outage in your home. But when doing so, don't run your car in a closed garage, and make sure your tailpipe is clear of any snow or ice to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.

How to take a hill: Get some momentum before you start up a hill, and let it carry you to the top. Avoid hitting the gas pedal on the way up because it can cause your wheels to spin. Once you're at the top, reduce your speed and descend slowly.

Skid recovery: If your car starts to skid, steer it in the direction you want the car to go. Avoid slamming or pumping the brake pedal.

Getting stuck: Stay with the vehicle and don't walk outside in severe weather. Keep the dome light on, because it uses a small amount of electricity and attach brightly colored cloth to the window. Conserve gas by turning the engine on only periodically to warm the car. Again, make sure the tailpipe is clear of snow.

Texas arctic blast forecast

