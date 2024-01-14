Track outages from arctic blast in Central Texas. See Texas power outage map.

Widespread power outages during severe winter weather events in 2021 and 2022 have put Texans on edge as an Arctic cold front blows through the state, driving temperatures well below normal. Gov. Greg Abbott and the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which manages more than 90% of the state's electric grid, have assured Texans that they expect the grid will hold up throughout the freeze. However, localized power outages due to downed or icy power lines can still occur, and low wind supply on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings could put additional strain on the grid, Abbott said in a press conference Friday.

Below, we tell you how to track outages throughout Texas, sign up for updates and report outages from the three major power grid managers in the Austin metro area and in Central Texas: Austin Energy, Oncor and Pedernales Electric Cooperative.

Track power outages across Texas, other parts of the U.S.

Find a map for your county here.

Austin Energy customers

Austin Energy serves the city of Austin.

See Austin Energy's outage map

To receive updates on outages, text OUT to 287846

To report an outage or inquire about your outage status: Call 512-322-9100 or go to https://austinenergy.ifactornotifi.com/ui/outage-reporting

Oncor customers

Oncor serves eastern Williamson County, northeastern Travis County and northwest Bastrop County.

See the Oncor outage map

To receive updates on outages, text "REG" to 66267

To report an outage or inquire about your outage status: Call 888-313-4747 or go to https://stormcenter.oncor.com/

Pedernales Electric Cooperative customers

Pedernales Electric Cooperative serves the Hill Country west of Austin and parts of western Williamson, Travis and Hays counties.

See an outage map

To receive updates on outages, text "OUTAGE" to 25022

To report an outage or inquire about your outage status: Call 888-883-3379 or go to https://www.pec.coop/reportoutage

Useful resources:

