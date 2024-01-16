Boil water notice issued for Hays County neighborhood amid freezing temperatures

Hays County issued a water boil notice late Monday night for Belterra, an unincorporated community 18 miles southwest of Austin, after a water plant experienced a mechanical failure caused by freezing temperatures.

A news release said the notice was issued by the Hays County Water Control and Improvement Districts Nos. 1 and 2 after a mechanical failure at the Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority, causing unstable system pressure in the 1,600-acre neighborhood.

The Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority supplies about 40 million gallons of water daily to customers in 10 counties, including Hays and Caldwell counties.

The notice will be in effect until water system officials announce otherwise, the news release said.

Austin live weather updates: ERCOT asks Texans to conserve power Tuesday morning

What does the water boil notice mean?

Water boil notices are required by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality when water sources have the potential to or do become contaminated. Those under boil water notices are recommended to:

Limit water use to essential needs only

Turn off dripping faucets indoors and outdoors

Delay the use of such appliances as washing machines and dishwashers

How long do you need to boil water for?

Officials recommend bringing tap water to a vigorous, rolling boil for two minutes.

Can you shower during a boil water notice?

You can use tap water to shower during a boil water notice, but previous boil notices have warned not to swallow any water.

Can you brush your teeth during a boil water notice?

Use previously boiled water or bottled water when brushing your teeth. Avoid using untreated tap water.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Boil water notice issued in part of Hays County amid freezing weather