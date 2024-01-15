Nearly 50 flights canceled, delayed at Austin airport as arctic cold front hits Monday

Austinites traveling through the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport should check for delays Monday morning after an arctic cold front blasts through Central Texas and across the country.

As of 6 a.m., about 44 inbound and 51 outbound flights, less than 20% of Austin flights, were canceled, according to FlightRadar 24.

In a tweet Saturday, the Federal Aviation Administration warned travelers that winter storms across the country would affect travel through Monday.

Increased flight cancellations Monday at Austin airport

At least 50 outbound flights from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport show as cancelled Monday before noon, according to FlightRadar24. Another 44 inbound flights to ABIA appear as canceled through noon Monday, per FlightRadar 24.

Austin wasn't the only Texas airport experiencing cancellations Monday morning.

Dallas Love Field, the Southwest Airlines hub in Dallas, reported 54 inbound and 62 outbound canceled flights, about 24%, according to FlightRadar24.

The San Antonio International Airport reported 14 inbound and 18 outbound flights canceled.

Nationwide, airlines canceled almost 2,300 flights Monday morning, according to FlightAware. Southwest topped the list with about 615 canceled flights, followed by United Airlines, which reported 276 flights called off.

How to track cancellations and delays at Austin airport

Check with your carrier before leaving for the airport, and if your flight is not canceled, give yourself at least two hours before departure to reach your gate, with dangerous conditions expected on the roadways.

The Texas Department of Transportation has a travel times map and cameras to help plan your trip.

An ongoing list of cancellations and delays at the Austin airport is available to view online.

