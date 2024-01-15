Texas arctic blast brings freezing rain, temperatures to Austin. Here's everything you need to know

Austin and much of Central Texas are seeing the effects of an arctic blast Monday.

A winter weather advisory is in effect in the Austin-San Antonio region until noon Monday, according to the National Weather Service. A wind chill advisory and hard freeze warning are also in effect until 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The weather service reported a chance of light freezing rain through Monday morning for all locations in the region outside of the Rio Grande Plains.

