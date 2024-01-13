Austin under winter weather advisory; some ice expected Sunday, Monday morning

Austinites should prepare for ice along with upcoming freezing temperatures Sunday night.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory from 6 p.m. Sunday through noon Monday for all of Texas except the Rio Grande Plains. Meteorologists suggest there is a 20% to 40% possibility of freezing rain mixed with sleet late Sunday night into Monday morning.

The weather service said there is now a possibility of ice accumulation up to one-tenth of an inch during that time. Officials said the accumulation could affect bridges and overpasses with the highest chances of ice formation along and east of Interstate 35.

Officials said temperatures will remain below freezing until Wednesday in the Hill Country and the northern part of the Austin metro area, with some parts of Central Texas seeing more than 60 hours of low temperatures.

Plan ahead for icy conditions, experts warn

Kristen Hullum, trauma injury prevention coordinator at St. David's Round Rock Medical Center, recommends people stay home in icy conditions. Those conditions could cause car wrecks and falls, which could lead to broken bones, bruises, hypothermia and death.

If you plan to go outside, take a fully charged phone with you and dress in layers. Dr. Ross Tobleman, emergency department director at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Round Rock, worries about prolonged exposure to the cold.

He recommends wearing layers and covering your feet, hands and face. Warm up inside with gentle warm air. Do not use hot water to treat frostbite or windburn. Pet owners are advised to keep their animals warm by bringing them inside and using sweaters or blankets. People are advised to check their engines for cats before they start their cars.

Experts also recommend stockpiling at least a week's worth of medication and canned goods. Have flashlights, batteries, blankets and bottled water on hand, they say.

More: Texas freeze tips: How to stay safe and avoid the ER during Austin's cold weather

Power outages in Austin possible during arctic blast

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, tasked with operating the state's expansive power grid, expects the grid to function normally, though city and county leaders are warning residents of outages caused by extreme conditions.

In 2023, widespread outages in Austin were caused by fallen frozen tree limbs, which damaged essential power infrastructure. That led to scrutiny of Austin Energy's vegetation management practices and a city audit outlining areas for improvement.

More: Why has power in Austin-area gone out in past winter storms and will it happen again?

Two years earlier, Austin electricity utility officials were unable to conduct rolling blackouts because of the amount of power ERCOT ordered the utility to shed from the state grid, leaving many without power for days. After the storm, revelations surfaced indicating that the state’s power grid had been minutes from catastrophic failure that could have left Texas with no electricity for months.

"The most important thing for you to do, for all of us to do, is to stay informed," Austin Mayor Kirk Watson said at a news conference Thursday, recommending that residents sign up for Warn Central Texas alerts.

Statesman staff writer Ryan Maxin contributed to this report.

More: Austin-area animal shelters seeking foster homes for pets before freezing temperatures hit

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Freezing temperatures expected to bring some ice on Sunday, NWS warns