Arctic blast brings snow flurries, icy roads to Texas on Monday. See what Texans woke up to

Robbie Farias, Austin American-Statesman
·1 min read

It's cold in Texas.

An arctic cold front triggered a winter weather advisory in the Austin-San Antonio region through noon Monday, according to the National Weather Service. The high temperature on Monday is expected to remain below freezing.

A hard freeze warning and a wind chill advisory are also in effect for the region through 10 a.m. Wednesday.

More: Track outages from arctic blast in Central Texas. See Texas power outage map.

Here's a look at what Texans woke up to on Monday:

Not too much snow for 'Snowpocalypse 2024'

Light snow at Austin airport

Flurries in downtown Austin

San Antonio neighborhood coated in ice

Dallas wakes up to snow-covered streets

Snow falls in Allen, Texas

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Arctic blast brings snow flurries, icy roads to Texas on Monday

