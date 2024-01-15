Arctic blast brings snow flurries, icy roads to Texas on Monday. See what Texans woke up to

It's cold in Texas.

An arctic cold front triggered a winter weather advisory in the Austin-San Antonio region through noon Monday, according to the National Weather Service. The high temperature on Monday is expected to remain below freezing.

A hard freeze warning and a wind chill advisory are also in effect for the region through 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Here's a look at what Texans woke up to on Monday:

Not too much snow for 'Snowpocalypse 2024'

This is my snowdrift for Snowpocalypse 2024 in Austin. Thoughts and prayers please. pic.twitter.com/N7lXu7zKeT — JRJ (@JRJimen95628406) January 15, 2024

Light snow at Austin airport

Whoaaa. Check out the Austin Airport this morning!



Light snow accumulation ongoing. I have a hunch this is lake effect snow coming off of Walter E. Long Lake in east Austin, being blown to the south #atxwx #txwx pic.twitter.com/urcuju9U17 — Avery Tomasco (@averytomascowx) January 15, 2024

Flurries in downtown Austin

San Antonio neighborhood coated in ice

Dallas wakes up to snow-covered streets

Snow falls in Allen, Texas

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Arctic blast brings snow flurries, icy roads to Texas on Monday