Arctic blast brings snow flurries, icy roads to Texas on Monday. See what Texans woke up to
It's cold in Texas.
An arctic cold front triggered a winter weather advisory in the Austin-San Antonio region through noon Monday, according to the National Weather Service. The high temperature on Monday is expected to remain below freezing.
A hard freeze warning and a wind chill advisory are also in effect for the region through 10 a.m. Wednesday.
More: Track outages from arctic blast in Central Texas. See Texas power outage map.
Here's a look at what Texans woke up to on Monday:
Not too much snow for 'Snowpocalypse 2024'
This is my snowdrift for Snowpocalypse 2024 in Austin. Thoughts and prayers please. pic.twitter.com/N7lXu7zKeT
— JRJ (@JRJimen95628406) January 15, 2024
Light snow at Austin airport
Whoaaa. Check out the Austin Airport this morning!
Light snow accumulation ongoing. I have a hunch this is lake effect snow coming off of Walter E. Long Lake in east Austin, being blown to the south #atxwx #txwx pic.twitter.com/urcuju9U17
— Avery Tomasco (@averytomascowx) January 15, 2024
Flurries in downtown Austin
Light flurries are falling in downtown Austin!! ❄️ #atxwx #txwx pic.twitter.com/QIBc2yWiRN
— Michelle Trotter (@mtrotterwx) January 15, 2024
San Antonio neighborhood coated in ice
“Ice coating on everything in Fair Oaks Ranch this morning including the parking lot”.
🎥 Joel Dyes#txwx @natwxdesk @News4SA @NWSSanAntonio pic.twitter.com/sGJMVXTdXI
— Chris Suchan (@ChrisSuchanWOAI) January 15, 2024
Dallas wakes up to snow-covered streets
Good morning from Dallas! #txwx 🥶❄️☃️ pic.twitter.com/rL6XF6stRZ
— Dylan Federico (@DylanFedericoWX) January 15, 2024
Snow falls in Allen, Texas
Light snow this morning in Allen#wxtwitter #txwx @NWSFortWorth pic.twitter.com/CZIJzlvVQY
— Rabbit_Is_Good_Rabbit_Is_Wise (@SonnebornChasng) January 15, 2024
This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Arctic blast brings snow flurries, icy roads to Texas on Monday