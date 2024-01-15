Person found dead in fire at Northwest Austin homeless camp amid winter storm

A person was found dead at a homeless encampment in Northwest Austin where the Austin Fire Department had extinguished a fire Sunday night. The death is possibly the first related to the current winter storm, though the official cause of death will be determined by the Travis County medical examiner’s office, the Fire Department said in a news release.

The Fire Department responded to a report of an outdoor fire in the 8300 block of North MoPac Boulevard (Loop 1) around 11:40 p.m. Sunday, the news release said. Firefighters found the deceased person after putting out the fire.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined. The Fire Department's investigations division and the Austin Police Department's homicide unit are investigating.

The Fire Department did not provide more information about the fire or the person who died. But it said in the news release that officials “would like to remind the public of the cold weather resources available."

Warming centers, cold weather shelters in Austin

A list of warming centers is available on the Texas Division of Emergency Management website at tdem.texas.gov/warm.

The city of Austin will keep cold weather shelters open for people experiencing homelessness at least through Wednesday morning, city officials announced.

Registration for shelter will occur between 5 and 8 p.m. each day at One Texas Center, 505 Barton Springs Road. The center will act as the "central embarkation point" for people seeking an overnight shelter, the city said in a news release.

Bus routes to the center are lines: 1, 7, 10, 20, 30, 105, 142 and 801. Anyone who is seeking a cold weather shelter and cannot pay the fare will still be given a ride.

The Central Library Events Center will also be available as a warming center from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Tuesday. Regular business hours and operations will resume at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Austin Public Libraries and Parks and Recreation facilities are available as warming centers during regular business hours.

How to help people experiencing homelessness during freeze

The Austin Winter Collaborative Effort, a coalition of organizations, is collecting donations and seeking volunteers to support people experiencing homelessness.

Sign up here to volunteer as a driver to distribute supplies and food or transport people to shelters, or to complete other tasks, such as volunteering at shelters or sorting donations.

The group is also seeking donations of these items:

Gloves

Heavy coats

Handwarmers

Blankets, including electric ones

Hats

Pants

Sleeping bags

Additional warm gear and supplies

First-aid kits

Nonperishable food items

Water

Tents

Tarps

Camping supplies

Donations will be collected at from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. through Tuesday at Sunrise Homeless Navigation Center, 4430 Menchaca Road.

Call 911 if you need help

Call 911 if it's a true emergency.

