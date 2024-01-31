Back-to-back attacks in downtown Cincinnati stir up safety concerns. What we know

Cincinnati police are investigating an assault on East Fifth Street on Jan. 24.

Cincinnati police are investigating two Downtown assaults last week involving juveniles.

Videos posted on social media by the police department and the Cincinnati Fraternal Order of Police show separate incidents where a group of teenagers attack a single victim. The offenses occurred on Jan. 23 and Jan. 24 near Government Square.

Here's what we know about the attacks.

What happened Downtown?

The two assaults last week occurred within a block of each other in Downtown near Government Square.

The first incident occurred the evening of Jan. 23 near 33 E. Sixth Street. In a social media video posted by the Cincinnati Fraternal Order of Police, about eight teens are captured by overhead surveillance video approaching a man from behind on the sidewalk, tackling, punching and kicking him. One appears to pick up an item as they leave.

A similar incident the next day, Jan. 24, was shown in another surveillance video posted by the Cincinnati Police Department.

The incident happened around 2 p.m. near the 100 block of East Fifth Street. Video shows a group of about seven or eight young people chasing a peer down the sidewalk, pulling the person to the ground and kicking and punching them for about 20 seconds.

Has anyone been arrested?

Two teens were arrested on robbery charges in the Jan. 23 offense, Jadin Shaw, 18, and a 14-year-old male, according to an incident report. The Enquirer does not name minors charged with crimes in juvenile court.

Police spokesman Jonathan Cunningham said no arrests have been made in the second incident and both assaults remain under investigation.

What is the city doing in response?

Police presence will increase in a certain areas Downtown.

Ten additional civil disturbance response officers will be posted around Fountain Square and Government Square during peak after-school hours, according to the mayor's office.

Currently, a Metro pass offered to Cincinnati Public Schools students can be used for any bus route, not just for going to school. The city and SORTA have been working on technology updates to ensure the bus passes only work during trips between school and home.

What are CPD, union officials, city leadership saying?

In a statement, Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval said it is tragic and acceptable to see this kind of senseless violence among kids, calling upon their support systems to help.

"We need all partners — from our schools, to our courts, to community advocates. This is going to require a hard look at our systems and a multi-jurisdictional approach, and we’re committed to working with anyone who’s at the table."

Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge said the video should be disturbing to all, and there will be severe consequences for juveniles who are inflicting harm in the community. Like the mayor, she called on families to help. She asked parents and guardians to have conversations with their children as these situations arise.

"Discuss the negative consequences of being a participant or a spectator. You must know where your children are and who they associate themselves with," Theetge said in a Facebook post.

In reference to the two Downtown attacks and other recent violent crimes, Cincinnati Fraternal Order of Police President Ken Kober said in a statement that judges should do more to keep criminals off the streets by setting high bonds. He applauded a recent $300,000 bond set for a man accused of attacking an officer recently.

“The best way to keep our community safe is to detain dangerous individuals. This includes those who ambush strangers on public streets or attack police officers," Kober said.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Downtown Cincinnati sees 2 group assaults within a day of each other