Banning phones in class? Cheaper homes? Here are 5 key things to watch in Utah’s legislative session

Utah’s 2024 legislative session begins in just over a week. As of this writing, there are 238 numbered bills, but if recent history holds, there will be more than 1,000 bill files opened, more than 900 introduced and close to 600 passed into law.

Here are five broad categories to watch this legislative session:

Education: Lawmakers will look at banning phones, absenteeism

In addition to an annual funding debate about how much money is enough, look for discussions on banning phones in classrooms, dealing with chronic absenteeism, challenging books with sensitive materials and addressing concerns for students in rural areas.

Last year, a bill that would have banned cell phones and smart watches in classrooms failed to make it out of committee. In December, Gov. Spencer Cox said there was “overwhelming evidence” that learning loss coincides with the widespread use of cellphones and will be asking every principal in the state to “take more measures to prevent smartphones from being in kids’ hands during during class time.” Legislators will decide if state law is the best way to address phones in schools.

Chronic absenteeism is a concern nationally as well as in Utah. Recent polling showed that 94% of Utahns say school attendance is important but nearly 25% of school-aged kids in Utah continue to be chronically absent. A bill passed last session focused on creating evidence-based prevention, as well as intervening early. Rep. Candice Pierucci, chairperson of the House Education Committee, said that while there have been ongoing discussions, there are currently no bills.

Social media for minors

Last year, the Utah Legislature passed bills requiring social media companies to verify the age of its users and to authorize a private right of action to collect attorney fees and damages from social media companies for harm caused. There is a new state website dedicated to “holding social media companies accountable” where Utah is asking for public input on the new rules.

This year, Rep. Jordan Teuscher is running a “Social Media Regulation Act Amendments” bill, although there is currently no language in the bill. Additionally, the governor is asking for approximately $1 million to defend the current law from lawsuits brought by social media giants.

Diversity, equity and inclusion

Last year, Sen. John Johnson, R-North Ogden, introduced a bill that would have defunded all DEI offices at Utah’s public colleges and universities. He said that requiring diversity statements would deter “conservative” applicants and has continued to push the issue through the interim. It is widely anticipated that a similar bill - or multiple bills - will be heard on Capitol Hill again this year, although none are currently public.

Rep. Katy Hall, R-South Ogden, is running another bill that would target “diversity statements” after a similar bill failed during the 2023 session. She appears to have support from legislative leadership ad the executive branch. At his December press conference, Cox called DEI statements requested as part of the higher education hiring process “very political” and “bordering on evil.” He told reporters that after the 2024 legislative session “it won’t be happening in the state of Utah, these diversity statements that you have to sign to get hired.”

On Friday evening, University of Utah president Taylor Randall released a statement notifying “all hiring units” to discontinue the use of any type of diversity statement in the hiring process. President Randall also affirmed the university’s commitment to non-discriminatory hiring practices.

Water

Expect water to make a splash again at this year’s legislative session. Lawmakers are expected to take up the mantle of conservation, looking for more ways to take care of this finite resource in the nation’s second most arid state.

Saving the Great Salt Lake will continue to be a big topic as the saline body of water comes under increasing pressure. All eyes will be on how the snowpack behaves during the session and what that may mean going into the future.

In addition, the Colorado River and its fate will cause more than a ripple on Capitol Hill, as a sweeping report by the Colorado River Authority of Utah will debut to help Utah position itself in the seven basin states’ struggle over its resources.

Affordable housing

Affordable housing means more than subsidized housing to assist some of Utah’s unsheltered population. It also means starter homes for young families. Utah’s housing shortage is bad and likely to get worse, persisting through the end of the decade, according to housing expert Dejan Eskic, with the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute.

With that in mind, the Cox-Henderson administration announced an ambitious plan to build 35,000 starter homes within the next five years. The proposal would allocate $150 million to five different areas. There are four bills on housing affordability that have been titled, but are not yet numbered and have no publicly available text.

These and other policy areas will be discussed, debated and voted on during the legislature’s 45-day session. You can follow all proceedings on the state’s legislative website: le.utah.gov.

Contributing: Amy Joi O’Donoghue, Marjorie Cortez, Lisa Riley Roche

Holly Richardson is the editor of Utah Policy