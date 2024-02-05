Barberton, Akron firefighters battle blaze that engulfed semi-truck along I-76 East

Barberton firefighters battle a tractor trailer fire on I-76 East just East of Wooster Road North on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024, in Barberton, Ohio. [Phil Masturzo/ Beacon Journal]

A semi-truck burst into flames after it crashed into an embankment along I-76 East near North Wooster Road Monday morning, resulting in slowed traffic and fire crews battling the blaze, according to the Barberton Fire Department.

The crash restricted traffic, causing a slowdown that has lasted since the crash occurred at about 10:40 a.m. Smoke could be seen billowing from the scene.

Akron and Barberton fire crews clear up the scene of a semi-truck fire along I-76 East near Barberton.

As of noon, Barberton and Akron fire departments have largely contained and put out the fire, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Fire crews called the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency as oil and gas may have leaked into a nearby storm drain, the Barberton Fire Department reported over the radio.

This story will be updated.

