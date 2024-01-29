Driver in Saturday's fatal tanker crash identified as 31-year-old Ashtabula man

A tanker flipped and caught fire on state Route 8 Saturday morning in Macedonia. This photo from a driver shows the truck on fire before emergency responses arrived.

The driver who died Saturday in a tanker truck crash on Route 8 in Macedonia has been identified as Jason Thomas Stevens, a 31-year-old from Ashtabula, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner's Office.

The office ruled the death was accidental and said an autopsy showed the cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries.

The Route 8 and Interstate 271 interchange has been closed since Saturday morning, when the truck Stevens was driving crashed on the northbound lanes of Route 8 and burst into flames. The truck was believed to have been carrying around 7,500 gallons of petroleum fuel.

The Ohio Department of Transportation says the state Route 8 and Interstate 271 interchange will remain closed so more inspections can be done following Saturday's fiery fatal crash.

According to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, the truck had been travelling northbound on Route 8 when it attempted to get on I-271 north, then lost control and went over the side of the bridge. The truck landed onto the northbound lanes of Route 8 and subsequently burst into flames.

The crash resulted in some damage to the roadways, which is still being evaluated by the Ohio Department of Transportation. The ramps from Route 8 north to I-271 north, from I-271 south to Route 8 south remain closed as is Route 8 southbound between Highland and Hines Hill roads.

The Ohio Department of Transportation announced Sunday more work and inspections need to be done before they can fully open the state Route 8 and Interstate 271 interchange. ODOT said it will likely take several days before the ramps to access Route 8 and I-271 can fully reopen.

The detour for Route 8 north is Route 82 to Interstate 271.

The southbound detour is Route 82 to Interstate 480 to Route 91. Motorists should then take Route 91 to Route 303 to the Route 8 entrance.

