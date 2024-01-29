Travel alert: State Route 8, Interstate 271 remain closed after fatal Saturday accident

The road closures will continue in northern Summit County after a fatal tanker crash Saturday in Macedonia.

The Ohio Department of Transportation announced Sunday evening that more work and inspections need to be done before they can fully open the State Route 8 and Interstate 271 interchange damaged when a tanker crashed killing its driver.

The identity of the driver has not been released.

The tanker was carrying around 7,500 gallons of petroleum fuel.

ODOT said it will likely take several days before the ramps to access both Route 8 and I-271 can fully reopen.

The Ohio Department of Transportation says the state Route 8 and Interstate 271 interchange will remain closed so more inspections can be done following Saturday's fiery fatal crash.

“Safety will always be our top priority. We know that keeping these closures in place is a major inconvenience to thousands of motorists, but we will never trade convenience for safety,” said ODOT District 4 Deputy Director Gery Noirot in a statement. “Our team will be working hand in hand with contractors to make emergency repairs and reopen the closed roadways and bridges as soon as we deem it safe to do so.”

The initial inspections have determined that repairs will be needed to the roadway on the southern end of the Route 8 bridge over the Brandywine Creek.

ODOT said crews will have to remove the top layer of the bridge and resurface it.

The preliminary initial inspection of the ramp from I-271 southbound to Route 8 did not find any issues but given the nature of the crash and the ensuing fire, ODOT said, additional more detailed inspections are needed.

Crews are also using the ramp as part of the clean up effort to remove contaminated soil.

Additional inspections are also needed on the ramp that carries northbound Route 8 to northbound I-271 so that ramp will remain closed too.

“We hope to have all inspections completed and a full plan of action in place by early this week,” Noirot said. “One of the challenges will be the weather.”

Chilly temperatures in the 30s and 40s are in the forecast this week.

Route 8, I-271 detours announced following fatal tanker crash

ODOT says motorists should expect delays in the area while the interchange remains closed.

The suggested detour for drivers heading south on SR 8 is state Route 82 to Interstate 480 to state Route 91 to state Route 303 back to Route 8.

Those motorists trying to access I-271 northbound from Route 8 northbound should take Route. 82.

“Motorists should plan ahead and give themselves plenty of extra time during their commute in the upcoming week,” Noirot added. “Please continue to check OHGO daily to find the easiest way around these closures.”

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Route 8 and Interstate 271 remain closed after fatal Saturday crash