Some roads, ramps still closed after Saturday's fiery tanker accident on Route 8

Motorists wishing to go around Route 8 near Interstate 271 will still need to exercise caution and watch for detours, as parts of the area are still closed to drivers as of Sunday afternoon after a Saturday morning tanker crash.

The ramp from Route 8 north to Interstate 271 north are still closed, as is the ramp from Interstate 271 south to Route 8 south. In addition, Route 8 southbound between Highland and Hines Hill roads.

"More inspections are planned for today," said Ray Marsch, public information officer for ODOT. "Those inspections will let us know the extent of any damage and what repairs will be needed. Anything currently closed will remain closed until it is deemed safe to reopen."

The detour for Route 8 north is Route 82 to Interstate 271.

The southbound detour is Route 82 to Interstate 480 to Route 91. Motorists should then take Route 91 to Route 303 to the Route 8 entrance.

Continue to check the beaconjournal.com website for updates.

A tanker flipped and caught fire on state Route 8 Saturday morning in Macedonia. This photo from a driver shows the truck on fire before emergency responses arrived.

Saturday morning's fiery crash of a tanker truck left the driver dead and parts of Route 8 and Interstate 271 closed for several hours. The Summit County Sheriff's office was contacted at about 9:15 a.m. to a traffic crash at the ramp to Interstate 271 north. According to information from the sheriff's department, the tanker truck had been travelling northbound on Route 8. The driver attempted to get on Interstate 271 north, when the truck lost control and went over the side of the bridge. The truck landed onto the northbound lanes of Route 8 and subsequently burst into flames.

The identity of the driver has not been released.

Summit County Sheriff’s Office patrol units along with deputies from the Summit County Jail responded to the scene. The Summit County HAZMAT Team, Macedonia Fire Department, Twinsburg Fire Department, and other local police and fire departments also responded.

According to information from the Macedonia fire department, a responding Macedonia fire department officer called for Summit County’s HAZMAT team and a representative from the EPA due to the amount of black smoke and fire. In addition, fuel from the tanker was spilling into Brandywine Creek and moving downstream. As members of the HAZMAT team arrived, absorbent dikes were placed in several places to stop the flow. The tanker was carrying around 7,500 gallons of petroleum fuel.

Ohio Edison also was called to the scene to address a utility pole and wires that were brought down from the accident, according to information from the Macedonia Fire Department.

The crash is under investigation by the Summit Metro Crash Team.

Reporter April Helms can be reached at helms@thebeaconjournal.com

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Ramps for Route 8 and Interstate 271 still closed after tanker crash