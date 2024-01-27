Barberton political legend Kenneth Cox still active at 95 ❘ Good to Know

Former Barberton Mayor Kenneth Cox talks about his career during a recent interview at his Pleasant View Assisted Living apartment in Barberton.

At 95 years old, Barberton political legend Kenneth Cox is still ticking, although his days as a rising star in city and state government are long gone.

Cox served as a Barberton councilman, first elected in 1959, and three terms as mayor, from 1966-1972.

Barberton Mayor Kenneth Cox helps with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Barberton Plastics on Robinson Avenue on March 1, 1966. From left: R. Bruce Miller, Ohio Gov. Jim Rhodes, state Sen. Ed Garrigan, Larry Armour and Cox.

He rose in the political ranks to become a state representative, state senator and a key member of Democratic Gov. Richard Celeste's administration in the 1980s.

These days, his schedule is less hectic, although he continues to be a strong supporter of the Barberton Community Foundation.

From humble roots to a career in politics

Cox was born about a year before the Great Stock Market Crash of 1929 and still remembers the Great Depression and World War II that followed.

He graduated in 1946 from Coventry High School and was born on a farm where his father raised chickens, three pigs and two cows.

Going door to door in 1959

In 1959, Cox, who worked at B.F. Goodrich, decided to enter politics.

"I ran for council, door to door," he said during a recent interview.

Former Barberton Mayor Kenneth Cox flips through a folder of letters of praise from his Republican counterparts throughout his career during a recent interview at his Pleasant View Assisted Living apartment in Barberton.

His attention turned to the Barberton mayor's office in a few years.

"I decided I could do a better job as mayor and won against the incumbent," he said.

By 1966, he was elected mayor. He started off quickly with downtown improvements, a housing code and an increase in the city income tax to 1%.

Onward to Ohio politics

Cox went from mayor to the statehouse as a representative from 1973-1976. His next stop was as state senator from 1977-1982.

"I passed a lot of good legislation," he said. "I can't remember ever passing a political bill. I just wanted to do a good job and I did."

He lost a run for state treasurer, but his political career wasn't over.

In the Celeste administration

At first, Celeste, who served two terms as governor starting in 1982, offered Cox the reins to the division of liquor control, but he declined. His religious convictions, he said, made it a bad mix.

But the governor wanted him in his administration.

"How would you like to be director of (highway) safety?" the governor asked.

This time, Cox said yes.

It was his favorite job in government, he said. He was able to get seat belt legislation passed that he said has saved thousands of lives over the years.

Dealing with a crisis at Commerce

In 1985, Cox became director of the state Commerce Department and was immediately confronted with a savings and loan crisis.

"A big run started on (the) S&Ls," he said.

The crisis threatened customer deposits and became national news as the crisis threatened to spread.

"My office was being picketed daily," he said. "It was hell."

It took six months and bipartisan legislation to get the problem solved, he said.

"Not one depositor lost a dollar," he said.

Back to Barberton

When his wife's health began to decline, Cox decided it was time to trade Columbus for home.

He began consulting for United Telephone, but became involved in establishing the Barberton Community Foundation.

He continues to fight for the foundation, opposing a recent proposal for the BCF to fully fund a new city hall.

"I still have an interest in the foundation," he said. "They have done wonders."

In early 2023, he made news posing for a calendar to raise funds for the foundation.

To live free of pain

Cox said he had to fight for adequate pain medication after he broke his hip and vertebrae in separate accidents.

"For God's sake, I'm 95 years old," he told his doctors. "Can't you help?"

He did get help, and is recovering mobility with a walker.

"My goal is to live the rest of my life without a lot of pain," he said. "I've done a lot of good in this world and I'm proud of it."

