Barberton school board selects Jason Ondrus as new superintendent, effective Aug. 1

Jason Ondrus will be the new superintendent for the Barberton City School District.

The Barberton City School District looked inward to find a new superintendent to replace Jeffrey Ramnytz, who is retiring.

Wednesday night, the board of education selected Jason Ondrus, who is currently assistant superintendent for business operations and personnel for the district, to take the reins Aug. 1.

The district announced the unanimous board decision on its website and social media pages Wednesday night.

Board of Education President Tom Harnden said Wednesday after the vote that the consultant hired to help the board with the search said they had "never seen such overwhelming support" for a candidate before.

That support for Ondrus to take the helm came from staff, unions and the wider community, Harnden said.

"We're extremely happy to have him coming on board as our next superintendent," Harnden said.

In the prepared announcement, Ondrus said he has high goals for the district, its students and employees.

“I am honored and humbled by this opportunity to share and implement my vision for a high performing school district in my hometown,” Ondrus said in a prepared statement.

Board president calls Ondrus 'ideal candidate'

The board accepted Ramnytz's resignation at its Jan. 24 meeting and immediately began its search for a new leader.

Ramnytz said in a statement Jan. 31 that the district had several administrators capable of becoming a superintendent for Barberton or other districts.

Ondrus has a long history of accomplishments in the district, Harnden said in the Wednesday announcement, calling him the ideal candidate.

Ondrus has served in various leadership roles, including his current position. He has also been an elementary school principal; a middle school faculty manager, assistant principal and principal; and a teacher.

“Mr. Ondrus is a community and education leader who the staff wants to work for, as evidenced by their vocal support for his candidacy during our search,” Harnden said in the prepared announcement. “He is highly qualified not just because of his accomplishments as an educator and administrator, but as a leader of people."

Ready to craft new strategic plan

The district said Ondrus has outlined a preliminary plan for the forthcoming years, prioritizing several key initiatives. These include a focus on early education and efforts to help students identify career pathways aligned with their abilities and interests.

The new superintendent plans to collaborate with the community in crafting a new strategic plan in 2025. The plan will set educational objectives for both the district and the community, with a goal of achieving them by 2030.

The district said Ondrus is also a believer in the value extra-curricular activities play for teaching students about life and teamwork.

Ondrus completed his superintendent licensure from The University of Akron in 2011 and obtained a superintendent license from the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce in 2020. He is a lifetime resident of Barberton.

