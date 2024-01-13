Bay County to offer debris collections, resource center for residents impacted by Tuesday storm

PANAMA CITY − There are a couple of upcoming initiatives in Bay County that will benefit residents impacted by Tuesday's severe weather.

To help clean up damaged properties, Bay County Roads and Bridges will begin roadside debris collections on Jan. 16 in areas most impacted by the storm. This includes the Grand Lagoon area in Panama City Beach and Bayou George and Resota Lane in northern Bay Bay County. Collections will end on Jan. 23.

Also on Jan. 16, Rebuild Bay County will open a community recovery center to help guide affected residents through the recovery process. The center will remain open until at least Jan. 19 − potentially longer − and it will be located at Hiland Park Baptist Church College and Career Building.

"Several homes were really hit hard by the storm, so we're just trying to assist the best way we can to take some of the burden off of them," said Keith Bryant, chief infrastructure officer for Bay County. "Some of these folks lost their homes, and we want to do our best to get them back in those homes as fast as we can."

Donna Pilson, executive director of Rebuild Bay County, added: "The impacts from the recent storm vary, and residents have different needs. They may not always be aware of exactly where to go to get their specific needs. A community recovery center gives them a place to go."

According to a press release from the county, debris collections will only be for residences in the affected areas that are not within gated communities. Commercial buildings "should arrange with their contracted waste service provider for disposal" of debris, it reads.

Only storm-generated debris will be collected, and it should be placed on the right-of-way. Such debris includes tree limbs, logs and branches, as well as loose construction material such as broken glass, wallboard and carpet. Residents are asked to try and separate the two types of debris as best as possible.

Residents from the damaged areas who can prove residency also can drop off debris free of charge at the Steelfield Landfill.

A press release from Rebuild Bay County states the community resource center will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and it aims to help residents impacted by the storm with their long-term recovery needs. This includes determining whether they are eligible for grant assistance or other known resources.

The destruction in Bay County was caused by two rounds of severe weather that struck the area at approximately midnight and 6 a.m. on Tuesday. They left numerous properties damaged or decimated, at least five people severely injured and about 100 households displaced.

The National Weather Service has since confirmed that an EF-3 tornado ripped through the area.

