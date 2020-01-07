Bernie could win the Democratic nomination. But he has to show he can beat Trump.

Welcome to 2020 Vision, the Yahoo News column covering the presidential race with one key takeaway every weekday and a wrap-up each weekend. Reminder: There are 28 days until the Iowa caucuses and 302 days until the 2020 election.

Long dismissed by pundits and underestimated by his rivals, Bernie Sanders spent his holiday season surging to the top of the polls in Iowa and New Hampshire, the first two states to vote in this year’s Democratic presidential primary. The only surveys released so far this month, both conducted by CBS News and YouGov, show the Vermont senator tied for first in the former and leading in the latter.

Nationally, Sanders trails only longtime polling leader Joe Biden, having just crossed the 20 percent threshold in the RealClear Politics average for the first time since last April, while both Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg have been trending downward.

And Sanders is far and away 2020’s top dog among Democrats when it comes to fundraising; his fourth-quarter haul of $34.5 million was the largest of the cycle, and no candidate ever has had as many individual donors — 5 million — by this point in the election cycle.

All of which has led some experts to a conclusion that would have been unthinkable a few months ago.

“Bernie is the frontrunner,” said former Barack Obama staffer Tommy Vietor on Monday’s episode of the influential progressive podcast “Pod Save America.” “He’s winning in Iowa and he’s winning in New Hampshire — I don’t know how to describe a frontrunner any other way. He raised $34.5 million this quarter without doing any fundraising events? It’s impossible to overstate how valuable that is to a candidate. If you have a strong performance in Iowa and you just get tens of millions of dollars rolling in online? I mean, he’s a juggernaut.”

Biden would, of course, debate Vietor’s frontrunner assessment. But what’s now clear is that Sanders’s path to the nomination is just as plausible as the former vice president’s: Finish strong in Iowa, win New Hampshire, win Nevada (a caucus state where his superior organization and solid Latino and union support could help); win the supreme prize of California on Super Tuesday (where Sanders has led in many recent polls); knock out Warren; consolidate the progressive vote; and compete with Biden for delegates all the way to the convention.

And so the question is no longer whether Sanders can win the Democratic nomination. But now he faces a bigger question: Can he defeat Donald Trump?

By now it’s conventional wisdom that electability is the most important thing to Democratic voters; poll after poll has shown that picking a candidate who can evict Trump from the White House is the party’s top priority. And so every time a contender rises in the standings, he or she is subjected to an electability stress-test of sorts. Kamala Harris came first, and for whatever reason — race, gender, lack of message clarity — was found wanting. Elizabeth Warren was next; her awkward embrace of Medicare for All spooked Democrats who were otherwise ready to imagine her facing off against Trump, and she summarily fell from second place to fourth place in the polls.