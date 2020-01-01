PHOTOS: #MenToo: The hidden tragedy of male sexual abuse in the military

Ethan Hanson struggles through a bath at home in Austin, Minn. He finds himself unable to take showers because of the sexual hazing he experienced while in the U.S. Marine Corps. During boot camp, Ethan and his fellow recruits were punished by their drill instructor for talking and laughing in the shower. (Photo: Mary F. Calvert)

Award-winning photojournalist Mary F. Calvert has spent six years documenting the prevalence of rape in the military and the effects on victims. She began with a focus on female victims but more recently has examined the underreported incidence of sexual assaults on men and the lifelong trauma it can inflict.

_____

Last March, Sen. Martha McSally, R-Ariz., a retired Air Force combat pilot, disclosed that she had been the victim of multiple sexual assaults by fellow officers, putting the issue of sexual assault in the military on the national agenda. Two months later, a required biannual Department of Defense report found that sexual assault within the ranks had increased by 38 percent over two years. Much less attention has been given to the problem of sexual assault against men in uniform. The report estimated that “20,500 Service members, representing about 13,000 women and 7,500 men, experienced some kind of contact or penetrative sexual assault in 2018, up from approximately 14,900 in 2016.”

Although the military has made efforts to encourage victims to come forward, most assaults are still not reported, and victims who do make reports sometimes still face retaliation. Although men are less likely to be victimized than women, the stigma and psychological trauma can be equally devastating. A DOD report released on Nov. 5 determined that military sexual assault might be more likely to cause PTSD than combat.

Sen. Martha McSally voices her support for Air Force Gen. John E. Hyten, amid sexual assault allegations against him, during his confirmation hearing to be vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff in 2018. (Photo: Mary F. Calvert)

“Male victims of sexual assault in [the military] remain in the shadows and are not receiving the care and support they need,” said retired Marine Corps Col. Scott Jensen, the vice chair of Protect Our Defenders, an organization that combats military rape and assault. “When it comes to actual reporting of sexual assaults, it is telling that male victims actually file a report at such a low rate (18 percent) when we know from DOD’s own 2016 survey that 42 percent of overall victims are male. A system that addresses men and women in the same way without sensitivity to the nuances and differences between survivors of different genders is destined to fail. Much more attention to both preventing and responding to male survivors is necessary to ensure that those who are suffering feel comfortable and supported enough to report.

“This can only happen when a cultural shift occurs that reduces the stigma of reporting a sexual assault in a hypermasculine culture. That type of change will not occur without focused, aggressive and demanding leadership on the part of the leadership of DOD.”

The effects of military sexual trauma (MST) in male victims include depression, substance abuse, paranoia, hypervigilance, anger and feelings of isolation. Victims may turn to alcohol or drugs or end up homeless, even suicidal.

There are few treatment programs in the U.S. military for male MST victims. Most men are lumped in with combat PTSD sufferers, who often resent the presence of rape victims and treat them as phonies and pariahs. The Department of Veterans Affairs has few beds reserved for MST victims nationwide, and most are assigned to women.

Here are a few of the male victim’s stories:

Jack Williams

Jack Williams. (Photo: Mary F. Calvert)

Jack Williams, 72, spends the night at a highway rest stop in Everett, Washington. Williams was raped by an instructor when he served in the U.S. Air Force in 1966. He reported the rape immediately but the response by his superiors was to threaten him with a homosexual discharge. “Back in 1966 if you admitted you'd been raped that was the same as saying you were a child molester,” he says. “My PTSD has been so bad for all these years. ... All those years I have not been able to sleep in a normal way like normal people do. I have to carry extra clothes with me because I soil myself. ... I feel that the government should have to bear the expense of repairing me even though I am old.”