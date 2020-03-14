As mayor, Bernie Sanders condemned American interventionism but also defended undemocratic governments abroad

In November 1983, less than a month after U.S. forces invaded the Caribbean nation of Grenada, Bernie Sanders, the mayor of Burlington, Vt., wrote a letter to one of the state’s U.S. senators, Patrick Leahy. Sanders had some questions about the invasion, which came after a coup against the small island’s leftist prime minister.

“I am curious about the role the C.I.A. had in the overthrow of Maurice Bishop. Certainly, the whole Grenadian operation had all the ingredients of a C.I.A. scenario. There was the required disruption, murder, confusion and, finally, the military action to restore ‘law and order,’” wrote Sanders.

The invasion cemented new leadership in Grenada. While the operation was requested by the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States and some Grenadian politicians, the legality of the attack was questioned, and foreign governments, including France and Britain, criticized the operation.

In his letter to Leahy, Sanders, who is currently running in the Democratic presidential primary, suggested the situation in Grenada was reminiscent of the CIA-backed coup that precipitated the death of Chilean President Salvador Allende in 1973.

“Not quite like Chile — but close,” Sanders wrote, adding, “I have heard the C.I.A. was active in Grenada before the invasion. Is that true?”

On Sunday, Sanders will debate former Vice President Joe Biden in a forum that could be his last chance to demonstrate why he is the better person to lead the country. Yet in a race that has been largely defined on domestic social issues, like health care and education, Sanders’s foreign policy views also distinguish him from leading Democrats.

The documents, including his letter to Leahy, contained in the University of Vermont archives of Sanders’s mayoral papers, shed light on the foreign policy views he held at the start of his political career. Sanders was deeply skeptical of U.S. military intervention abroad, and committed to starting dialogue he believed was vital for hopes of world peace. But the documents also show an American politician who was, at times, willing to provide at least a tepid defense of leftist foreign governments that were accused of human rights abuses.

Sanders’s early interest in foreign policy — and specifically trips he as mayor took to Nicaragua and the Soviet Union — have previously drawn attention during his presidential campaigns, both this year and in 2016.

Then-Burlington, Vt., Mayor Bernie Sanders in 1983 and his letter to Sen. Patrick Leahy. (Photo illustration: Yahoo News; photos: AP, via University of Vermont Libraries) More

Sanders, who was elected Burlington’s mayor in 1981 on a socialist platform, boasted that his administration was “more radical” than any other in the country and made efforts to expand social programs and affordable housing even as he attempted to cut spending during a financial crisis. But while he focused on his city, Sanders also engaged in his own brand of international diplomacy.

In an April 1981 letter to a supporter who wrote to congratulate him on his mayoral election, Sanders made it clear he saw Burlington as part of the progressive vanguard — and that he hoped to have an impact far beyond the city’s borders.

“We now have Berkeley on the west coast, Burlington on the east coast, and all we have to do is get the rest of the country in between,” Sanders wrote.

Sanders went on to serve in the U.S. House of Representatives and became a senator in 2007 before mounting his first presidential bid in 2016. Foreign policy has not been central to Sanders’s national brand; instead he has focused on efforts to provide universal health care and free public education and to eliminate income inequality.

On Sanders’s campaign webpage, “responsible foreign policy” is preceded by a list of 21 other issues. However, his current platform does broadly align with some of the values he expressed as Burlington’s mayor. It is critical of “endless war” abroad and the “forces of militarism” while calling for “a foreign policy which focuses on democracy, human rights, diplomacy and peace, and economic fairness.”