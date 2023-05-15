The best iPhone accessories for 2023

New Apple iPhone 14 owners should think about the accessories they want for their new handset not long after unboxing it. Like with last year’s iPhone 13s, this year’s models don’t come with ac power adapters, so that’s one thing you’ll probably need to have on hand. If you plan on going all-in on wireless charging, you can take advantage of the best MagSafe technology with the many accessories to choose. We’ve tested out some of the best iPhone accessories available, from the Apple AirTag to wireless headphones to phone cases, and gathered the best ones here.

Apple MagSafe wireless charger

Apple Apple MagSafe Charger There are often better and cheaper alternatives to Apple’s first-party accessories, but the company’s MagSafe wireless charger is worth considering if you have a new iPhone. $31 at Amazon

There are often better and cheaper alternatives to Apple’s first-party accessories, but the company’s MagSafe wireless charger is worth considering if you have a new iPhone. Like all other MagSafe accessories, this charging pad uses magnets to attach to the back of the latest iPhones and it’s surprisingly strong. Not only can you safely pick up your handset and use it with the disk still attached, but the iPhone can dangle by the charger’s cord without falling off. (You still probably shouldn’t do this.)

The charging plate itself is about a quarter-inch thick so it barely adds any heft to the iPhone. The magnets only attach to the latest iPhones, but it will still charge older models wirelessly, going back to the iPhone 8. I only wish the cable were longer than three feet so that you had more leeway to use your iPhone on the couch or in bed while powering it up.

Apple’s MagSafe charger accessory comes in at $39 (although we’ve seen it go on sale a few times), but if you want to spend a bit less, Spigen’s $25 ArcField magnetic wireless charger is a decent dupe. It’s magnets are nowhere near as strong as those on the Apple MagSafe charger — so you definitely shouldn’t pick up your iPhone by this cable — but it’ll power up your handset and stay put while doing so.

Mophie 4-in-1 wireless charging mat

Mophie Mophie 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Mat You may have accumulated a number of devices that support wireless charging at this point and Mophie’s 4-in-1 charging mat is an easy way to power them all. $100 at Amazon

You may have accumulated a number of devices that support wireless charging at this point and Mophie’s 4-in-1 charging mat is an easy way to power them all. It’s an 11-by-8-inch rectangle with four spaces for different items to charge simultaneously. Two of those spots are large enough to accommodate smartphones while the other two in the center are smaller and fit things like AirPods perfectly. It also has an optional attachment for an Apple Watch, which means it could actually charge up to five devices at the same time.

I found the mat useful as a charging hub, turning to it each night to charge my iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods Pro. It’s worth noting that both my iPhone and my AirPods Pro live in cases, and I didn’t have to remove either in order to charge them with Mophie’s mat. But while the mat’s size allows it to do a lot at once, it’s also tough to find a big enough spot for it. It’ll fit on most nightstands, but you may have to rearrange things first. Mophie has a 3-in-1 charging station that takes up less space and has dedicated spots for your iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods.

AirPods

Photo by Billy Steele / Engadget Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) Apple made its standard AirPods even better in these third-generation models, which have an improved design, noticeably better sound and longer battery life. $150 at Amazon

It’s well known now that Apple AirPods are the best wireless earbuds for those with iPhones. Apple made its standard AirPods even better with the introduction of the third-generation models, which have an improved design, noticeably better sound and longer battery life. We appreciate the new “contoured” design, which is way more comfortable than previous AirPods, and the H1 chipset makes features like hands-free Siri and speedy pairing and switching possible. They’re well worth their $179 price tag — but if that’s a bit steep for you, Beats’ new Studio Buds are a good alternative. At $150, they have the same H1 chip inside along with balanced sound that doesn’t sacrifice the punchy bass that Beats devices are known for.

Anker Nano II 45W GaN charger

Anker Anker 713 Nano II 45W Charger While Apple’s 20W charger works just fine, you can opt for a more versatile adapter in Anker’s Nano II 45W charger. $40 at Amazon

While Apple’s 20W charger works just fine, you can opt for a more versatile adapter in Anker’s Nano II 45W charger. Not only can it fast-charge an iPhone, but it can also power up a 2020 MacBook Air at full speed, along with mid-sized devices like iPads. It’s 34 percent smaller than other 45W chargers, and it uses GaN technology to prevent overheating. We also appreciate that its prongs flip down to make the adapter even more compact when you need to travel with it. The 45W model will set you back $40, but Anker also makes a 30W version and a 65W two-port model for when you want to charge your phone and your laptop at the same time.

AirTags

Photo by Valentina Palladino / Engadget Apple AirTag These tiny trackers make it easy for iPhone users to keep track of their things – just attach one to your keys, backpack or wallet and then use the Find My app to locate your stuff. $27 at Amazon

Apple’s AirTags make it easy for iPhone users to locate things they might misplace. Just attach one of the tiny Bluetooth trackers to your keys, backpack or wallet and then use the Find My app to keep track of them. If you know your stuff is within reach, you can force the AirTag to play a tune to lead you to it. And when you truly don’t know where something is, you can enable Lost Mode to be automatically notified when the Find My network locates the item. AirTags only work with iPhones, but iPhone users have other Bluetooth tracker options (namely Tile’s). But Apple’s gadgets have a convenience level that’s similar to AirPods — your iPhone will automatically identify a new Apple AirTag nearby and immediately pair with it, and it’s quite simple to manage multiple AirTags in the Find My app.

Anker 623 MagGo 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Station

Anker Anker 623 MagGo 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Station This cylindrical gadget has a top that can flip upward up to 60 degrees to let you charge your phone, while freeing up the second wireless charging pad sitting underneath it that's perfect for AirPods. $80 at Amazon

Apple’s MagSafe technology makes it much easier to go all-in on wireless charging, and Anker’s 623 MagGo 2-in-1 charging station is a great pick to keep by your bedside or on your desk. The cylindrical gadget is slightly smaller than a soda can, and its top can flip upward up to 60 degrees to let you charge your phone at an angle that makes the screen easier to see. And when you do that, you free up the second wireless charging pad sitting underneath it, where you can power your AirPods at the same time. We like this stand for its clever design, but also because it’s weighted and has a non-slip bottom; it’s not going anywhere once you pick a spot for it. Plus, there’s a light ring on the bottom that glows every time you magnetically snap your phone into place. And when you buy the charging station, you’ll also get Anker’s 20W USB-C charger and a connecting cable, so you have everything you need to use it immediately after unboxing.

Anker Powerline II USB-C to Lightning cable

Anker Anker USB C to Lightning Cable We’ve been fans of Anker’s Powerline charging cables for a long time and its Powerline II USB-C to Lightning cord is no exception. $13 at Amazon

We’ve been fans of Anker’s Powerline charging cables for a long time and its Powerline II USB-C to Lightning cord is no exception. First, it’s more affordable than Apple’s — you’ll pay $19 for a three-foot cable from Apple, whereas Anker’s three-foot cord costs $13. It also has MFi-certification, which means it’s passed enough tests to get Apple’s seal of approval as a safe, reliable iOS accessory. While not all of them are made out of braided nylon, those that don’t still have a 12,000-bend lifespan so you can use it without fear of wire fraying after a few weeks. Anker also has a similar USB-C to C cable in the Powerline III series that should work well for charging the latest iPads and MacBooks.

Belkin MagSafe Car Vent Mount Pro

Belkin Belkin MagSafe Car Vent Mount PRO Belkin’s MagSafe car mount is easier to use than one of those fussy clamps you pray will stay put on a vent while you’re driving. Its strong magnets truly make this one of the best iPhone accessories. $36 at Amazon

Belkin’s MagSafe car mount is easier to use than one of those fussy clamps you pray will stay put on a vent while you’re driving. The strong magnets truly make this one of the best iPhone accessories — the iPhone 14 snaps into place on the mount’s credit-card sized plate and doesn’t budge even if you have to quickly swerve to avoid hitting a squirrel. The clip that attaches to your car’s vent is also quite snug and you can swivel your cell phone into landscape or portrait mode.

Even if you don’t drive to work on a daily basis anymore, this will come in handy on the days you’re in the office and when you need to consult Google Maps during your next roadtrip. Just remember that this mount won’t charge your iPhone; it’s just a magnetic holder. You can, however, weave a charging cable through an opening in the back of the mount so you can neatly power up your phone while driving.

Peak Design Mobile Tripod

Peak Design Peak Design Mobile Tripod This iPhone accessory is a 0.3-inch thick plate made of anodized aluminum with strong magnets inside and three legs that fold down and out. $80 at Peak Design

There are plenty of ways to prop up your iPhone, but Peak Design’s mobile tripod is one of the more elegant solutions I’ve tried. This iPhone accessory is a 0.3-inch thick plate made of anodized aluminum with strong magnets inside and three legs that fold down and out. It attaches to the back of the latest iPhone and delivers a generous lift off the surface it’s sitting on. Out of all of the stands I’ve used, it’s the one that looks and feels most like a tripod thanks to its micro ball-head, which lets you adjust the angle of your phone nearly 360 degrees, and its three legs, which provide much more support than your standard phone-case kickstand.

The Mobile Tripod is a solid option for those who use their phone cameras for everything from family photos to vacation landscape shots, and those who want to use their phone almost as a second screen while travelling. It’s a bit steep at $80, but you’re paying for a sturdy accessory with a thoughtful design — plus the Peak name. Of course, there are plenty of more affordable MagSafe phone stands such as Moft’s Snap-On Stand and Wallet, which props up your iPhone while holding a few credit cards, Anker’s MagGo phone grip, and the now-ubiquitous PopSockets. Just keep in mind that, while MagSafe accessories like these are convenient, they ultimately won’t be as sturdy as something securely snapped onto your smartphone. All of the MagSafe stands, wallets, chargers and other accessories I’ve tried eventually fell off if I applied enough force.

Spigen Ultra Hybrid case

Spigen Spigen Ultra Hybrid (MagFit) Spigen's iPhone case has anti-yellowing properties, along with raised edges that help protect the screen and camera array from making too much contact with other surfaces. $25 at Amazon

There are many more MagSafe cases available now than there were just a year ago, and they run the gamut from affordable to quite expensive. You could always go with one of Apple’s first-party options, but just know that even if you like the style of the company’s silicone cover or its hard-shell clear cases, you can probably find a decent dupe for much less money. We’ve got a whole list of the best iPhone cases we’ve tried, and a good all-purpose option is Spigen’s Ultra Hybrid MagFit case. It’s a clear cover that has anti-yellowing properties, which should keep your iPhone 14 Pro looking clean and new for longer than other cases. Raised edges help protect the screen and camera array from making too much contact with other surfaces, and you’ll be able to use it with any magnetic accessories you want.