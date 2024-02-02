Best places to get married? 3 Florida cities rank in this list's top 10 for 2024

Are you and your Valentine planning on getting hitched this year? According to WalletHub’s “Best Places to Get Married in 2024” list, The Sunshine State is a great place to do it.

WalletHub used two-dozen metrics including prevalence of affordable wedding logistics and venues, event spaces and wedding chapels per capita for more than 180 cities in the country (including the 150 most-populated cities). One Florida city tops the entire list and two other Florida cities ended up ranking elsewhere in WalletHub’s top 10.

Here are the Florida cities that rank in the top 10 places in the country to tie the knot and why.

What is the number one wedding city in the U.S.? Think Disney

Disney couples take the cake in this study. According to WalletHub’s rankings, Orlando tops the list as the best city in the country for getting married.

Orlando also recently ranked as WalletHub’s best city for foodies and the second-most fun city in the country (right behind Las Vegas).

According to the study, Orlando ranks at the top because it has the most venues, party equipment rentals, videographers, DJs and flower shops per capita, among others. Orlando is also a great place for a “destination” wedding.

“Orlando is a good place for out-of-town guests to stay in because it has the second-highest number of hotels per capita in the country and its three-star hotels can be surprisingly cheap for a big city,” the study said.

Las Vegas is second in US for places to get married

Las Vegas — home of the iconic impromptu, Elvis-led wedding — followed close behind in second. And third place was rounded out with another Florida city: Miami.

“Like the other big cities at the top of these rankings, Miami has an abundance of choices for wedding vendors,” WalletHub’s study said. “Ranking especially high for things like the number of venues, photo booth rentals, limousine services, cake shops and restaurants per capita.”

Tampa also made the top 10 list, placing in sixth.

What are the top 10 best cities to get married?

Here’s WalletHub’s list of the 10 best cities for getting hitched in 2024:

Orlando, Florida Las Vegas, Nevada Miami, Florida Tulsa, Oklahoma Atlanta, Georgia Tampa, Florida New Orleans, Louisiana Knoxville, Tennessee Chicago, Illinois El Paso, Texas

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: In Florida, Orlando, Miami, Tampa in top 10 best for 2024 weddings