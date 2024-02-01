When is the best time to drive over the Washington Bridge? Here's your guide.

EAST PROVIDENCE − When the westbound portion of the Washington Bridge closed, traffic – and the disruption to business – was so bad that the federal government called it a disaster.

How long the bridge will be closed is still undetermined, as the federal government opens an investigation.

So, when is the best time to travel over the Washington Bridge and into Providence?

The state has an online dashboard dedicated to tracking current and historic travel times on 12 routes in both directions over the bridge. Here's what traffic looks like recently as well as over the last two weeks, between Jan. 14 to 20 and Jan. 21 to 27.

The weekday rush hour starts at 6 a.m., peaks at 8 a.m. and ends at 10 a.m. Traffic times during the middle of the day are higher than at night, ramping back up at 2 p.m. and hitting a peak at 5 p.m., with the rush largely over by 7 p.m.

From 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. each day, the roads are relatively clear.

On the weekends, traffic gets heavy around 11 a.m., peaks in mid-afternoon around 2 p.m. and clears by 6 p.m.

The data used in this reporting was provided by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation.

East Providence roads closed to local traffic only

In East Providence, state Department of Transportation workers have put up "local access only" signs on Orchard Street, Freeborn Avenue and North Hull Street to prevent people from using them to access Broadway, East Providence Communications Director Patricia Resende wrote in an email.

"Motorists were using these roads to avoid using Grosvenor Avenue, which is controlled by a traffic signal at Grosvenor and Broadway," she wrote. "This was causing severe congestion on those side streets and impeding the traffic flow on Broadway."

Officials are still "monitoring the situation" and the traffic patterns as they emerge and planning to adjust closures as needed, she wrote.

The routes examined

Two routes that use the Henderson Bridge, Riverside to the I-95 interchange and State Route 44 to the I-95 interchange, had data from the past two weeks that was too discordant to make accurate estimates of travel time. Estimates went from more than 30 minutes consistently one week to 12-minute estimates the next, with rush hour peaks.

Massachusetts state line to the I-95 interchange via Washington Bridge (westbound)

The most basic measure of time on the most basic route is westbound on I-195 from the state line with Massachusetts until the merge with I-95, a 3.8 mile distance that takes four minutes between 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., every day of the week.

The weekday morning rush starts at 6 a.m., with 13-14 minute travel times. At 7 a.m., it's 20 minutes. By 8 a.m., it's 27-30 minutes, by 9 a.m. it's 20-30 minutes. From 10 a.m. it's 10-20 minutes.

By 11 a.m., traffic has calmed down , with 8-10 minutes of travel time, a trend that lasts until 2 p.m.

The afternoon rush starts at 2 p.m., with time ranging from 10-17 minutes. It picks up slowly, peaking at 5 p.m. at 25 minutes, staying in the 15-20 minute range through 6 p.m.

By 7 p.m., traffic is at 5-10 minutes and by 8 p.m., it's down to four minutes.

On weekends, traffic gets heavy at 11 a.m., with between 8-11 minutes of travel time. It then peaks at 2 p.m. at up to 16 minutes, then is back to normal by 7 p.m.

Route 6/10 at I-95 to Massachusetts state line (westbound)

Traveling from the 6/10 merge on I-95 to the Massachusetts state line is roughly the eastbound counterpart to the the drive from the state line to the I-95 interchange. A 3.7-mile drive should take four minutes. The morning rush for this route is not nearly as bad as its afternoon counterpart.

The weekday rush hour starts at 7 a.m. with a 10-minute drive that slips down to seven minutes by 9 a.m.

By 10 a.m., it's down to five minutes , which lasts through 1 p.m.

The afternoon rush hour starts at 2 p.m. at 10 minutes of travel time, peaks at 5 p.m. at 16 minutes and is over by 7 p.m.

On the weekends, traffic starts to increase at noon, up to six minutes, peaking at 3 p.m. at eight minutes and clears by 5 p.m.

Airport connector to state line via I-95 over Washington Bridge (eastbound)

Getting from the airport to the East Bay, or Massachusetts, is an 8.6-mile ride and about a nine-minute drive without traffic. The morning rush hour is not as bad as it is in the afternoon

The morning rush hour starts at 7 a.m. , with travel times between 18-20 minutes, and peaks at 8 a.m. at 25-30 minutes. By 9 a.m., traffic is still a little heavy, with a travel time of 12-15 minutes.

By 10 a.m., it's down to 10 minutes , lasting until 1 p.m.

The afternoon rush hour starts at 2 p.m. with traffic at 15-20 minutes. It peaks between 4 and 5 p.m. at 30 minutes and by 6 p.m. is down to 20 minutes.

By 7 p.m., traffic is back to normal , eight to 10 minutes.

On the weekends, traffic starts to increase by noon at 10-11 minutes, calming back down to base levels by 7 p.m.

Riverside to I-95 interchange via Washington Bridge (westbound)

Going from Riverside (near Squantum Woods Park) in East Providence to the I-95 interchange is a more muted rush hour than other commutes. At 3.7 miles, the drive takes six minutes without traffic, picking up the highway at South Broadway.

The weekday rush hour starts at 6 a.m. , at about eight minutes, and peaks at 10 minutes by 8 a.m.

By 10 a.m., traffic normalizes at eight to nine minutes.

By 3 p.m., traffic times increase to 10 minutes, peaking at 11 minutes by 5 p.m.

At 7 p.m., traffic starts clearing with seven minutes and by 8 p.m. it is back to the no-traffic drive of six minutes.

On weekends, traffic begins to rise at 11 a.m., with seven to eight minutes, and is back to normal by 8 p.m.

Riverside to I-95 interchange via Henderson Bridge (westbound)

Traffic data for the Riverside to I-95 interchange via the Henderson Bridge appears to vary wildly, from consistently 30 minutes starting on the week of Jan. 14, down to 12 minutes without traffic the week starting Jan. 21, with rush hour peaks at 8 a.m., at 20 minutes of travel time, and 5 p.m., at 17 minutes.

I-95 interchange to Riverside via Washington Bridge (eastbound)

Going from the I-95 interchange to Riverside (near Squantum Woods Park) in East Providence via the Washington Bridge is a more mellow experience than its westbound counterpart. The 3.7-mile route takes five to six minutes with no traffic.

Rush hour starts at 7 a.m. with traffic at seven to eight minutes, and remains steady through 9 a.m., an increase of two minutes over the no-traffic drive time.

By 10 a.m., traffic takes six minutes, which lasts until 1 p.m.

By 2 p.m., the afternoon rush hour starts , with traffic of eight to nine minutes, peaking at 5 p.m. at 10 minutes, lasting through 6 p.m.

By 7 p.m., traffic is back to normal .

On weekends, traffic starts to increase by noon, at seven minutes, peaks between 3 and 4 p.m. at eight minutes, and is back to normal by 7 p.m.

I-95 to Massachusetts state line on Route 44 via Washington Bridge (eastbound)

The drive from the interchange on I-95 to the state line in Seekonk on Route 44 is 3.5 miles and takes six minutes with no traffic.

Rush hour starts at 7 a.m. with traffic at nine to 10 minutes, which lasts until 9 a.m.

By 10 a.m., traffic is down to seven to eight minutes , until 2 p.m.

The afternoon rush hour starts at 2 p.m., at about 10 minutes of traffic, peaking at 4 p.m. at 11 minutes, which stays steady until 7 p.m.

By 8 p.m., traffic is back to normal.

On weekends, traffic begins increasing at 10 a.m. with seven minutes, peaks from noon to 4 p.m. at nine minutes and is back to normal by 8 p.m.

State Route 44 from Massachusetts line to I-95 interchange via Washington Bridge (westbound)

The drive from the Massachusetts state line on Route 44 is four miles and takes six minutes without traffic.

Rush hour starts at 6 a.m. , with drive time increasing to 10-12 minutes, peaking an hour later at 15 minutes.

By 9 a.m., traffic settles into a 10- to 12-minute drive that lasts until 2 p.m.

By 2 p.m., the afternoon rush hour begins , with drive time increasing to 12 minutes, peaking at 4 p.m. at up to 15 minutes and slacking off at 7 p.m.

By 8 p.m. , traffic is back to normal.

On weekends, traffic gets heavy at 10 a.m. with nine minutes, peaks between noon and 4 p.m. at 10-12 minutes and clears by 7 p.m.

State Route 44 from Massachusetts line to I-95 interchange via Henderson Bridge

The 5-mile drive using the Henderson Bridge showed wildly varying traffic times, with the week of Jan. 14 to 20 seeing consistent drive times of 30 minutes, and the following week showing a base drive of 10 minutes, with a rush hour starting at 7 a.m., hitting 15 minutes by 8 a.m. and again by 5 p.m.

Barrington to I-95 via Washington Bridge (Westbound)

Going from Barrington (Route 114 at Mink Street) to the I-95 interchange is 5.2 miles and takes six minutes with no traffic.

The weekday morning rush hour starts at 6 a.m. , with 13 minutes, peaks at 8 a.m. with 15-18 minutes and slows down by 10 a.m. with 12 to 15 minutes

By 11 a.m., it takes 10-12 minutes , which lasts until 2 p.m.

By 2 p.m., traffic ramps up to 13 minutes, peaking at 15 minutes by 5 p.m.

By 7 p.m., travel time is down to eight minutes and by 8 p.m., it is back to no-traffic levels of six minutes.

On weekends, traffic starts to increase at 10 a.m. at nine minutes, peaks at 12-15 minutes from noon to 6 p.m. and is cleared by 8 p.m. on Saturdays and by 5 p.m. on Sundays.

I-95 to Barrington via Washington Bridge (Eastbound)

Going from the I-95 interchange to Barrington is 5 miles and takes five minutes with no traffic.

The weekday morning rush starts at 6 a.m. with seven minutes, peaks at 8 a.m. with eight to 10 minutes and ends by 9 a.m.

At 10 a.m., traffic stays at about six minutes until the afternoon rush starts at 2 p.m.

At 2 p.m., traffic ramps up to eight minutes, peaks at 10 minutes at 5 p.m., and goes down to nine minutes at 6 p.m.

At 7 p.m., traffic is nearly normal at five to six minutes.

On the weekend, traffic begins increasing at 11 a.m. with six to seven minutes before getting back to normal around 7 p.m.

Rumford to I-95 interchange via Henderson Bridge (westbound)

The drive from Pleasant Street in East Providence at Route 1 to the I-95 interchange is 4.7 miles and without traffic takes about 11 minutes. The route goes down North Broadway to Massasoit Avenue before crossing the Henderson Bridge. Once in Providence, it goes from Angell Street to Gano Street, where it joins the highway.

Rush hour starts at 7 a.m. at 14 minutes, peaks an hour later at 15-20 minutes and then goes back down to 14 minutes by 9 a.m.

By 10 a.m., traffic hits its daytime norm, about 12 minutes.

At 3 p.m. the afternoon rush hour starts , about 14 minutes, peaking at 15 minutes between 4 and 5 p.m.

By 7 p.m., traffic is back to 11 minutes.

On the weekends, traffic stays consistently at 11 minutes.

When is the best time to drive over the Washington Bridge?

The absolute best times to drive are between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m., when traffic is at its lowest point, although rush hour starts at 6 a.m. on many routes.

Traffic is less during the middle of the day, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

On the weekends, traffic gets heavy around 11 a.m., peaks in mid-afternoon around 2 p.m. and clears by 6 p.m.

