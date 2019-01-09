Beyond the wall: The White House wish list for immigration funding

Ahead of President Trump’s primetime Oval Office address Tuesday, the White House issued a press release outlining a variety of additional funding demands from Congress, to address what Trump has described as a “the security and humanitarian crises” on the United States’ southern border.

The new proposals reflected requests outlined in a letter to lawmakers by Acting Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought following negotiations over the weekend. In addition to $5.7 billion Trump has requested for the construction of a steel barrier along 234 unspecified miles of the southwest border, the request calls for billions of dollars in additional funding for a variety of border-related projects, including expanding immigration detention facilities to their largest-ever capacity and new inspection technology to “deter and detect narcotics, weapons, and other materials that pose a threat to the United States.”

The White House email presents the additional funds as necessary to secure what President Trump and administration officials insist is a border “overwhelmed with illegal immigration, gang violence, crime, drugs, and human trafficking.”

In fact, after reaching a record low during Trump’s first year in office, illegal immigration across the border with Mexico returned to 2016 levels last year. Border states report no big surge in crime, and most illegal drugs, by far, are smuggled into the country by air, sea, tunnels or hidden in cars and trucks at official ports of entry.

Yahoo News spoke to various immigration advocates and border policy experts about the latest requests. Some of the proposals were well-received, such as “$800 million to fund enhanced medical support, transportation, consumable supplies, and additional temporary facilities necessary to ensure the well-being of those taken into custody,” programs that promise to further crack down on weapons and narcotics smuggling, and Trump’s willingness to “work with Congress to facilitate expanded in-country processing of refugee claims.” Others, like the request for record number of detention beds and a surge in immigration enforcement agents, elicited reactions ranging from suspicion to concern to outrage.

The consensus was that the request showed how the Trump administration’s own policies have resulted in a manufactured crisis on the border, raising questions about the justification for its new spending demands.

“Nothing in here is necessary to solve the border crisis created by the president’s bad policies,” said Alex Nowrasteh, a senior immigration policy analyst at the Cato Institute, a libertarian think tank.

Nowrasteh singled out as one example the request for $211 million to hire 750 additional Border Patrol agents. He dismissed assertions by CBP officials that agents on the ground are understaffed and overwhelmed by the situation at the border. While the numbers of children and families presenting themselves at southwest border have been on the rise, overall apprehension numbers remain at historic lows.

“Every government agency in history has claimed they’re short-staffed,” said Nowrasteh.

“The reason why these agents are so busy right now is because the Trump administration is requiring them to work with the rest of government to vet these people to an insane degree when they ask for asylum, make them stay on other side of border in Mexico for weeks or months, and have to house them, according to administration’s policy, in detention facilities for long periods of time. The administration has given them more work to do, even though the numbers are totally manageable,” he concluded.

Kirstjen Nielsen, secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, speaks at a newly fortified border wall structure in Calexico, Calif., in October. (Photo: Gregory Bull/AP File) More

Some policy experts endorsed the White House call for at least $563 million for 75 additional Immigration judges and support staff, to reduce the backlog of pending immigration cases, acknowledging that the result may ultimately be to more quickly facilitate more deportations. Nowrasteh and Randy Capps, director of research for U.S. programs at the Migration Policy Institute, said hiring additional immigration judges and support staff would help clear the backlog of over 800,000 cases currently pending in immigration courts.