PHOTOS: Partial government shutdown continues as Congress and president fail to reach deal

Yahoo News Photo Staff
Garbage overflows a trash can on the National Mall across from the White House on Jan. 1, 2019. The National Park Service, which is responsible for trash removal, is not operating due to the government shut down. (Photo: Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

As a partial U.S. government shutdown hit the two-week mark, President Donald Trump and congressional leaders prepared to meet on Friday to discuss breaking an impasse pitting his demand for building a border wall against Democrats’ call for alternative security measures.

About 800,000 federal workers have been affected by the Dec. 22 closure of about one-quarter of the federal government as Trump withheld his support for new funding until he secures $5 billion to start building the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border that he promised during his campaign.

Such a wall, he has argued, is needed to stem the flow of illegal immigrants and drugs over the southwestern border. When he ran for president in 2016, he vowed Mexico would pay for the wall, which it has refused to do.

Lookout Studio in Grand Canyon Village on the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona on Jan. 1, 2019. While parts of the national park were closed due to the partial government shutdown, much of the park’s South Rim was open and accessible. (Photo: Anna Johnson/AP)

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who took control of the chamber on Thursday, sought to separate the issue of the wall and government funding, and called on Trump and his fellow Republicans in the Senate to reopen agencies as border talks continue.

“The wall and the government shutdown really have nothing to do with each other,” Pelosi, who has rejected any funding for what she has called an “immoral” border wall, said at a Friday event hosted by MSNBC.

U.S. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, the No. 2 House Democrat, said Democratic congressional leaders hoped to resolve the shutdown at the meeting. “I hope we will open up government,” he told MSNBC in a separate interview.

Trump promoted the wall in tweets to keep the pressure on Democrats on Thursday even as they gained significant new power with their takeover of the House of Representatives at the start of a new Congress.

Signs placed by staff at a closed campground in the Joshua Tree National Park after the federal government’s partial shutdown caused park rangers to stay home and campgrounds to be shut, at the park in California on Jan. 3, 2019. (Photo: Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images)

Democrats back other border security measures aside from the wall, and their two-bill package passed Thursday, Jan. 3rd, which includes $1.3 billion for border fencing and $300 million for other border security items such as technology and cameras.

Without a deal to end the partial government shutdown, the Department of Homeland Security will not be able to bring some furloughed workers back to their jobs while others continue to be forced to work without paychecks for the time being.

Other federal agencies were also hobbled, including the Justice Department, Commerce Department and departments of Agriculture, Labor, Interior and Treasury.

The partial shutdown also is straining the country’s immigration system, worsening backlogs in courts and complicating hiring for employers.

In a Dec. 11 meeting with Pelosi and Democratic Senate Leader Chuck Schumer said he would be “proud” to shut the government over the security issue and would not blame Democrats. He has since said they are responsible. (Reuters)

A family visits the Terraces Mammoth Hot Springs at Yellowstone National Park on Jan. 3, 2019 in Yellowstone, Wyoming. Non-Emergency services in Yellowstone National Park have been suspended during the current government shutdown. Visitors are still allowed access to the parks attractions but services are limited. (Photo: William Campbell/Corbis via Getty Images)

___

See more photos here:

Full garbage cans sit at Golden Gate National Recreation Park in San Francisco, California, on Jan. 2, 2019. (Photo: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Tourists drive past the closed entrance ticket station of the Joshua Tree National Park after the federal government’s partial shutdown caused park rangers to stay home and campgrounds to be shut, at the park in California, on Jan. 3, 2019.  (Photo: Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images)
A sign on the main gate of the Smithsonian’s National Zoo announces the Zoo will be closed during the partial government shutdown on Jan. 3, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images)
A closed sign is displayed at The National Archives entrance in Washington, Jan. 1, 2019, as a partial government shutdown stretches into its third week. A high-stakes move to reopen the government will be the first big battle between Nancy Pelosi and President Donald Trump as Democrats come into control of the House. (Photo: Jose Luis Magana/AP)
A sign informs visitors that the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of the American Indian is closed due to the government shutdown on Jan. 2, 2019 in New York City. (Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
The parking lot and changing area at Boiling River is closed on Jan. 3, 2019 in Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming. While visitors can still access the river, non-emergency services in Yellowstone National Park have been suspended during the current government shutdown. (Photo: William Campbell/Corbis via Getty Images)
An ‘All Campgrounds Closed’ sign is posted at shuttered entrance station at Joshua Tree National Park on Jan. 3, 2019 in Joshua Tree, California. The gate is normally staffed during the day but is now unstaffed 24 hours per day, allowing free entrance for all visitors. Campgrounds have been closed at the park and other services suspended during the partial government shutdown. (Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Signage announcing national park closure due to a government shutdown is displayed at the entrance to the Maritime Museum in San Francisco on Jan. 2, 2019. (Photo: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
A sign on a government building in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 22, 2018. (Photo: Andrew Caballero-Reyolds/AFP/Getty Images)
Litter spills out of public garbage cans next to the Washington Monument on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 24, 2018. (Photo: Eric Baradat/AFP/Getty Images)
The White House is shown during a partial shutdown of the federal government on Dec. 24, 2018, in Washington, D.C. (Photo: Win McName/Getty Images)
People stand near a statue of George Washington on Dec. 22, 2018, at the closed Federal Hall National Memorial in New York. (Photo: Craig Ruttle/AP)
People walk near the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, Dec. 24, 2018, in Boston, which was closed Monday due to a partial federal government shutdown. (Photo: Steven Senne/AP)
A sign announcing closure of the National Archives due to a partial government shutdown is displayed in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 22, 2018. (Photo: Zach Gibson/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
A visitor to the Ellipse Visitor Pavilion leaves after reading a closure sign for the partial government shutdown in Washington on Dec. 24, 2018. (Photo: Andrew Harnik/AP)
A sign inside the main visitors center notes that campgrounds are closed at Rocky Mountain National Park on Dec. 22, 2018, in Estes Park, Colo. (Photo: David Zalubowski/AP)
The empty U.S. Capitol Rotunda is seen during a partial government shutdown in Washington, Dec. 24, 2018. (Photo: Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)
A lane to an unattended toll booth is blocked at Rocky Mountain National Park, Dec. 22, 2018, in Estes Park, Colo. (Photo: David Zalubowski/AP)
Visitors read a closure notice on the doors of Joshua Tree National Park Visitor Center. The park was open, but its visitors center was closed due to the government shutdown, Dec. 22, 2018. (Photo: Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
A man stands on a pier with Alcatraz Island in the background in San Francisco, Dec. 22, 2018. The company that provides ferry services to Alcatraz Island kept its daytime tours but canceled its behind-the-scenes and night tours on Saturday due to the government shutdown. (Photo: Jeff Chiu/AP)
A visitor walks through the National Park Inn at Longmire at Mount Rainier National Park in Washington state near a sign explaining a gate closure, Dec. 22, 2018. (Photo: Ted S. Warren/AP)
Susie Schultz, of St. Louis, holds her granddaughter up over a fence to look at the National Christmas Tree on the Ellipse near the White House, Dec. 24, 2018. (Photo: Andrew Harnik/AP)
Portable restrooms are locked at the Gravelly Point viewing area in Arlington, Va., from where people often watch airliners land at Reagan National Airport, Dec. 23, 2018. (Photo: Michael S. Williamson/Washington Post via Getty Images)
Lone park ranger Dylan Moe at the entrance to Joshua Tree National Park provides park maps to visitors. The park was open, but its visitors center and other facilities were closed due to the shutdown, Dec. 22, 2018. (Photo: Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
A sign on a fence near an entrance to the Bunker Hill Monument, Dec. 24, 2018, in Boston. The site, run by the National Park Service, was closed. (Photo: Steven Senne/AP)
A woman looks at a sign declaring the National Archive closed due to a partial federal government shutdown in Washington, D.C., Dec. 22, 2018. (Photo: /Joshua Roberts/Reuters)
An Old Senate Chamber sign in the Capitol on Dec. 22, 2018. (Photo: Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call/Getty Images)
The U.S. Capitol on the first morning of a partial government shutdown in Washington, D.C., Dec. 22, 2018. (Photo: Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

See more news-related photo galleries and follow us on Yahoo News Photo Twitter and Tumblr.

_____

Read more from Yahoo News:

See our 2018 year-end features >>>