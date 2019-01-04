PHOTOS: Partial government shutdown continues as Congress and president fail to reach deal

Garbage overflows a trash can on the National Mall across from the White House on Jan. 1, 2019. The National Park Service, which is responsible for trash removal, is not operating due to the government shut down. (Photo: Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

As a partial U.S. government shutdown hit the two-week mark, President Donald Trump and congressional leaders prepared to meet on Friday to discuss breaking an impasse pitting his demand for building a border wall against Democrats’ call for alternative security measures.

About 800,000 federal workers have been affected by the Dec. 22 closure of about one-quarter of the federal government as Trump withheld his support for new funding until he secures $5 billion to start building the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border that he promised during his campaign.

Such a wall, he has argued, is needed to stem the flow of illegal immigrants and drugs over the southwestern border. When he ran for president in 2016, he vowed Mexico would pay for the wall, which it has refused to do.

Lookout Studio in Grand Canyon Village on the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona on Jan. 1, 2019. While parts of the national park were closed due to the partial government shutdown, much of the park’s South Rim was open and accessible. (Photo: Anna Johnson/AP) More

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who took control of the chamber on Thursday, sought to separate the issue of the wall and government funding, and called on Trump and his fellow Republicans in the Senate to reopen agencies as border talks continue.

“The wall and the government shutdown really have nothing to do with each other,” Pelosi, who has rejected any funding for what she has called an “immoral” border wall, said at a Friday event hosted by MSNBC.

U.S. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, the No. 2 House Democrat, said Democratic congressional leaders hoped to resolve the shutdown at the meeting. “I hope we will open up government,” he told MSNBC in a separate interview.

Trump promoted the wall in tweets to keep the pressure on Democrats on Thursday even as they gained significant new power with their takeover of the House of Representatives at the start of a new Congress.

Signs placed by staff at a closed campground in the Joshua Tree National Park after the federal government’s partial shutdown caused park rangers to stay home and campgrounds to be shut, at the park in California on Jan. 3, 2019. (Photo: Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images) More

Democrats back other border security measures aside from the wall, and their two-bill package passed Thursday, Jan. 3rd, which includes $1.3 billion for border fencing and $300 million for other border security items such as technology and cameras.

Without a deal to end the partial government shutdown, the Department of Homeland Security will not be able to bring some furloughed workers back to their jobs while others continue to be forced to work without paychecks for the time being.

Other federal agencies were also hobbled, including the Justice Department, Commerce Department and departments of Agriculture, Labor, Interior and Treasury.

The partial shutdown also is straining the country’s immigration system, worsening backlogs in courts and complicating hiring for employers.

In a Dec. 11 meeting with Pelosi and Democratic Senate Leader Chuck Schumer said he would be “proud” to shut the government over the security issue and would not blame Democrats. He has since said they are responsible. (Reuters)

A family visits the Terraces Mammoth Hot Springs at Yellowstone National Park on Jan. 3, 2019 in Yellowstone, Wyoming. Non-Emergency services in Yellowstone National Park have been suspended during the current government shutdown. Visitors are still allowed access to the parks attractions but services are limited. (Photo: William Campbell/Corbis via Getty Images) More