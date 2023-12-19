Biden holds the record for most votes ever received: How many he won in the 2020 election

It may seem like just yesterday that we voted in the 2020 presidential election, but the 2024 race is quickly approaching.

President Joe Biden is the Democrat frontrunner, but author Marianne Williamson and Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips are challenging him for the 2024 bid. With former President Donald Trump showing a lead over other Republican hopefuls and polling well against Biden, the Biden campaign is gearing up for another “Biden vs. Trump” race.

Feeling deja vu? Here’s everything to know about the numbers that won Biden the presidency in 2020.

How many people voted for Biden in 2020?

Biden received more than 81 million votes in the 2020 presidential election, according to the Federal Election Commission. That's just over 51% of the popular vote. Biden holds the record for most votes ever won by a U.S. presidential candidate.

He received 306 electoral votes, well past the 270 needed to win.

The Electoral College is the presidential voting process established in the Constitution. Generally, the candidate who won the most votes in a state gets all that state’s electoral votes − though Maine and Nebraska split up these votes. For example, Maine cast three of its four electoral votes in the 2020 election for Biden and one for Trump. How many electoral votes a state gets is based on its population size and how many members of Congress it has.

Biden won electoral votes in these states, according to USA TODAY’s election results tracker:

Arizona

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

Washington, D.C.

Georgia

Hawaii

Illinois

Maine (three of four)

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Nebraska (one of five)

Nevada

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New Mexico

New York

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

Vermont

Virginia

Washington

Wisconsin

Who won the popular vote in 2020?

Biden won both the popular vote and the Electoral College in the 2020 election.

Winning the popular vote does not necessarily guarantee the presidency, thanks to the Electoral College. There have been five presidents who lost the popular vote but won the presidency. In 2016, for example, Trump won 304 electoral votes to Hillary Clinton’s 227 but lost the popular vote by almost 2.9 million votes.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How many people voted for Biden? 2020 election results explained.