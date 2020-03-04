Biden pulls off historic Super Tuesday comeback

SAN FRANCISCO — Joe Biden appeared to pull off one of the greatest comebacks in political history Tuesday, racking up convincing wins in at least nine of the 14 states holding primaries and staying close in others. Biden’s big night comes after a rough several months for the former vice president, who struggled in the first three Democratic nominating contests.

“It’s a good night, and it seems to be getting even better. They don’t call it Super Tuesday for nothing,” Biden told his supporters in Los Angeles, adding, “We were told, when you get to Super Tuesday, it’ll be over. Well you’d better tell that to the other guy.”

As recently as a week ago Biden seemed to be headed for defeat at the hands of frontrunner Bernie Sanders. His comeback began Saturday with a huge win in the South Carolina primary, where he was buoyed by an endorsement from House Majority Whip Rep. James Clyburn and a powerful turnout by African-American voters.

When polls closed Tuesday in two states at 7 p.m. ET, Biden was promptly declared the winner in Virginia, a state the polls showed was virtually tied only a week ago. Thirty minutes later, Biden was projected the winner in North Carolina when the polls closed there, a sign that the former vice president would notch a lopsided victory and add to his delegate lead over Sanders.

Biden went on to win in Alabama, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Tennessee and also scored surprise wins in Minnesota and Massachusetts, where Sanders had been favored. Sanders claimed victory in Colorado, Utah and Vermont. The Associated Press projected that the Vermont senator would win in California, the night’s single biggest prize. In Texas early Wednesday, after Sanders appeared to be narrowly in the lead, Biden was projected to be the winner. As of 2.30 a.m. ET, Maine had not been called, in a dead heat between the two candidates.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti told Yahoo News that Biden’s resurgence was based on the familiarity and affection the former vice president enjoys with Democratic voters.

“It’s been breathtaking, but it’s also to me a reflection that people know him and love him,” Garcetti said at Biden’s Super Tuesday celebration in Los Angeles. “They just had to reconnect with him. They were waiting to come back. They just had to feel it again.”

Joe Biden celebrates at his Super Tuesday night rally in Los Angeles. (Mike Blake/Reuters) More

“Presidential campaigns are often about the newest and shiniest thing out there. It’s about aspiration,” Garcetti said. “And Joe reminded people that he isn’t just about experience and competence. He’s actually about decency and humanity and a vision.”

Biden had done relatively little organizing in California, and his victory party was held in an unassuming basketball court in a Los Angeles recreation center.

Dana Douglas, 64-year-old attorney at the Biden party, was among the voters who made up their mind to support Biden in the past two weeks.

“It was only recently that I finally for sure settled on Biden. It was shortly before the South Carolina primary,” Douglas said. “He looked dead in the water. People were just waiting for him to catch fire. I felt that he is best positioned to beat Trump. He has the gravitas and the broad coalition to do that.”

Turnout was heavy in most states, and early indications were that the vote went fairly smoothly, despite fears of possible foreign hacking to interfere with the process.

"We don't have any reports of any malicious cyberactivity across the states today," said a senior official with the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency of the Department of Homeland Security during a media briefing for journalists on Tuesday evening. He also said there had been no reports of ransomware attacks against election systems.