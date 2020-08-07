Biden rows back from interview where he said Latinos are 'incredibly diverse' unlike African Americans

Joe Biden in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, on June 25.

Biden later tweeted that African Americans are "not a monolith." He also pledged to listen more.

Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, on Thursday rowed back a comment suggesting that African American communities are not diverse.

"What you all know but most people don't know, unlike the African American community with notable exceptions, the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community, with incredibly different attitudes about different things," he told NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro earlier Thursday.

"You go to Florida, you find a very different attitude about immigration in certain places than when you do when you're in Arizona," he continued. "So it's a very different — a very diverse community."

You can see a clip of those remarks here and a fuller segment on Yahoo News.

Yahoo News said representatives from the national associations of Black and Hispanic journalists were at the interview.

Later on Thursday, Biden clarified his remarks on Twitter, saying he did not mean to suggest that African Americans were a monolith. He did not apologize outright.

"Earlier today, I made some comments about diversity in the African American and Latino communities that I want to clarify," he wrote. "In no way did I mean to suggest the African American community is a monolith—not by identity, not on issues, not at all."

Symone Sanders, a senior adviser to the Biden campaign, also told ABC News that he was "referring to diversity of attitudes among Latinos," according to ABC News.

Footage of Biden's remarks were disseminated on social media by the conservative Media Research Center and GOP War Room.

President Donald Trump also told reporters on Thursday that Biden "totally disparaged and insulted the Black community."

"What he said is incredible, and I don't know what's going on with him," Trump said.

Biden drew criticism from Black voters in May after telling the "Breakfast Club" radio show, "If you have a problem figuring out whether you're for me or Trump, then you ain't Black."

He later said he regretted the comments. "I shouldn't have been such a wise guy," he said, according to the BBC.

Biden is expected to formally become the Democratic presidential nominee at the Democratic National Convention later this month. However, he will be doing so virtually from his home in Delaware rather than traveling to Milwaukee because of coronavirus concerns.

Several national polls have found Trump trailing Biden, sometimes by double digits, according to CNN.

