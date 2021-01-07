Biden says pro-Trump mob 'treated very, very differently' than Black Lives Matter demonstrators

David Knowles
·Editor

President-elect Joe Biden lit into President Trump on Thursday, accusing him of inciting the violent mob who stormed the U.S. Capitol the day before and comparing the treatment of the president’s lawless supporters with that of Black Lives Matter protesters.

“Yesterday, in my view, was one of the darkest days in the history of our nation, an unprecedented assault on our democracy,” Biden said in a speech delivered in Wilmington, Del. “An assault literally on the citadel of liberty, the United States Capitol itself. An assault on the rule of law. An assault on the most sacred of American undertakings — ratifying the will of the people in choosing the leadership of their government.”

Following a rally where Trump encouraged his supporters to head to the Capitol as lawmakers commenced with the certification of the Electoral College votes that confirmed his loss to Biden, a mob of thousands clashed with police and laid siege to the Capitol.

“What we witnessed yesterday was not dissent, it was not disorder, it was not protest. It was chaos. They weren’t protesters. Don’t dare call them protesters,” Biden said. “They were a riotous mob, insurrectionists, domestic terrorists. It’s that basic. It’s that simple, and I wish we could say we couldn’t see it coming, but that isn’t true. We could see it coming. For the past four years we’ve had a president who’s made his contempt for democracy, our Constitution, the rule of law, clear in everything he has done.”

Joe Biden
President-elect Joe Biden. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Biden then pivoted to a comparison of how Black Lives Matter protesters had been treated in the months following the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.

“A little over an hour and a half after the chaos started, I got a text from my granddaughter Finnegan Biden, who is a senior in her last semester at the University of Pennsylvania. She sent me a photo of military people in full military gear, scores of them lining steps of the Lincoln Memorial because of protests by Black Lives Matter. She said, ‘Pop, this isn’t fair,’” Biden said. “No one can tell me that if it had been a group of Black Lives Matter protesting yesterday they wouldn’t have been treated very, very differently than the mob of thugs that stormed the Capitol. We all know that’s true, and it is unacceptable. Totally unacceptable. The American people saw it in plain view, and I hope it sensitized them to what we have to do.”

In the unsparing speech, Biden accused Trump of unleashing “an all-out assault on the institutions of democracy.” He also lambasted the lame-duck president for his rhetoric when speaking about the judiciary (“my judges”) and the military (“my generals”).

Recounting Trump’s response to a Black Lives Matter protest in Washington on June 1, Biden said he saw more signs that the president had the leanings of a dictator.

“He deployed the United States military, tear-gassing peaceful protesters in pursuit of a photo opportunity in the service of his reelection, even holding the Bible upside down,” Biden said.

Wednesday’s events, Biden said, were even more evidence of who Trump really is.

“Inciting a mob to attack the Capitol, to threaten elected representatives of the people of this nation, and even the vice president, to stop the Congress from ratifying the will of the American people in a just-completed free and fair election,” Biden said, his disgust palpable, adding, “Trying to use a mob to silence the voices of nearly one hundred and sixty million Americans who summoned the courage during a pandemic that threatened their health and their lives to cast that sacred ballot.”

Speaking after Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris also said Wednesday’s events at the Capitol illustrated the need to transform “a justice system that is experienced differently depending on whether you’re white or Black,” rich or poor.

“We witnessed two systems of justice when we saw one that let extremists storm the United States Capitol and another that released tear gas on peaceful protesters last summer,” said Harris, who will be the first Black vice president in U.S. history.

Biden’s speech came after his transition team announced a raft of nominations for Cabinet positions, including Boston Mayor Marty Walsh for Secretary of Labor and Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo for Secretary of Commerce.

On Wednesday morning, following Democratic victories in two Senate runoff races in Georgia that will give the party a majority in the upper chamber of Congress, Biden’s team announced that Merrick Garland, a circuit court judge on the D.C. court of appeals and a onetime Supreme Court nominee, would be the incoming administration’s nominee for attorney general.

  • Ted Cruz Fails the Moment

    TrusTED. That was one of the Ted Cruz presidential campaign’s favorite refrains in 2016. At the time, it made some sense. Cruz, for all of his obvious ambition and penchant for stunts (remember when he read Green Eggs and Ham during a 21-hour speech to the U.S. Senate in 2013?) was one of the two or three most conservative members of the upper chamber (depending on your measure). And although his antics often irritated his colleagues — Lindsey Graham once remarked that “if you killed Ted Cruz on the floor of the Senate, and the trial was in the Senate, nobody would convict you” — they did help him gain the trust of the Republican base.It wasn’t enough in 2016, though. Donald Trump stole the show by making Cruz’s antics look like child’s play, and the rest of the Republican primary field was too fractured to coalesce around someone fit for office. Cruz had to settle for silver. For a moment, at the 2016 Republican National Convention (RNC), it seemed that you might really be able to continue to trust Ted. In his address, Cruz declined to endorse the nominee, instead declaring the following:> If you love our country, and love your children as much as I know that you do, stand and speak and vote your conscience, vote for candidates up and down the ticket who you trust to defend our freedom and to be faithful to the Constitution.Right then, it looked as if Cruz may have really meant everything he had said and done during his first term in the Senate. Perhaps they hadn’t been cynical political ploys. Perhaps he really was a man of principle.Wrong.Surprised by the chorus of boos that greeted him at the RNC and chastened by the avalanche of criticism that he faced in his speech’s aftermath, Cruz backpedaled and endorsed Trump. Without exception, Ted Cruz will do whatever Ted Cruz believes is best for Ted Cruz’s career. Unfortunately for Ted Cruz, and for the rest of us, he is sometimes hopelessly wrong about what exactly that is.Which brings us to yesterday, when rioters who attended President Trump's “Stop the Steal” rally tore down fencing, climbed over barriers, and attacked law enforcement while Vice President Mike Pence and both chambers of Congress were busy certifying the Electoral College results inside the Capitol. The Madison Building (part of the Library of Congress,) Cannon House Office Building, and eventually the Capitol itself were all evacuated, as were some private residences on the Hill. A pipe bomb was found at the Republican National Committee. Authorities were thankfully able to safely detonate it before things got even uglier and bloodier. Inside the Capitol, our own John McCormack reported that the Senate loudspeaker warned its inhabitants to stay away from windows and doors, and that gas was used to repel rioters. That was before the massive incursion into the building forced the evacuation. Four people died in the ensuing American carnage. And instead of unequivocally condemning the violence and disorder, Trump egged them on.He tweeted that Pence “didn't have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution” because the vice president wouldn’t unilaterally yet impotently attempt to overturn the November election. In so doing, he put a target on the back of the man a heartbeat away from the presidency. A man who already found himself in dangerous circumstances of Trump’s own making. Once rioters entered the Capitol, they reportedly hunted for Pence; God only knows what would have happened if they had found him.Trump urged the rioters to “stay” peaceful after they had already attacked law enforcement, broken windows, and forced their way into the building. When he finally instructed his rioters to go home, hours after what Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell characterized as a “failed insurrection” had begun, he reiterated that he believed the election to have been stolen and assured the thugs inside the Capitol, “We love you, you’re very special.” A day that began with President Trump's rally ended with death, destruction, and desecration.Yet the origin of yesterday’s events was not a rally — sure, that was the spark — but an idea. A deeply pernicious idea that the election had been stolen from President Trump. An idea propagated by none other than Ted Cruz. Prior to yesterday’s events, Cruz had pledged to object to the certification of the Electoral College vote in all of the battleground states and to call for an electoral commission to investigate the myriad fraud claims made by the president and his legal team over the last two months. Forget that these claims have been investigated, litigated, and disproved over and over again, Cruz was willing to muddy the waters further, divide the country more deeply, and even risk violence to do what he does best: stage a political stunt.In fact, he still is. Even after the siege on the Capitol Building, Cruz shamelessly voted to overturn the results of the election and throw out the electoral votes in both Arizona and Pennsylvania. Right when his country and party needed him most, when its most high-profile, rock-ribbed, ruby-red conservative in the Senate could have stood up and said “enough” to the lies, he couldn’t bring himself to be any more responsible than Donald Trump. Except Cruz is perhaps even more culpable, since he assuredly knows better.Mitch McConnell gave extraordinary speeches before and after the attack on the Capitol, dismissing the president’s conspiracy theories and calling the vote to certify the election results the most important of his career. Mitt Romney blasted the president for allowing his “injured pride” to “incite an insurrection.” Ben Sasse and Mike Lee both unequivocally denounced the effort to overturn the election and the incursion on the Capitol. But many Republicans believe Romney to be a squish, McConnell to be a snake, Sasse to be a glorified history professor, and they don’t know who Mike Lee is. Only Cruz had the trust and stature within the party to end this.This hour was made to be Ted Cruz’s finest. Instead, it was his most dishonorable.